Editor's Note: Part of an ongoing series about crime and punishment in Albany, Dougherty County and southwest Georgia.
ALBANY -- In a community facing what many say are overwhelming crime issues, recent news concerning high-profile cases have left many citizens and even many law enforcement officers shaking their heads in wonder.
-- Jazzy Huff, who shot and killed one of his employees, Zenas Lee Price, at his Jazzy Movers business in downtown Albany in August, was charged by Dougherty District Attorney Greg Edwards with murder to the surprise of many after word circulated that Huff may have been acting in self-defense. Then, to the amazement of Price's family, according to their lawyer, Huff was released on $5,000 bond for each of four charges he faced, an amazingly small amount, they declared, when a murder charge is on the table.
-- Brothers Iren and Mickee Carter were sentenced to probation in Dougherty Superior Court, on charges of forgery. The pair received no jail time -- other than the time they spent awaiting trial -- even though their crimes were tied to the events that led to the murder of food delivery driver Alex Mixon. The district attorney's office had sought 15-year sentences for the pair, a sentence earlier given Jaquavious Oliver, who was, with the Carters, among six individuals involved in the murder. After sentencing the brothers to probation, the judge in both cases, Willie Lockette, took it upon himself to lessen the sentence given Oliver.
The question many are now asking is what exactly constitutes justice in this community?
One of the starting points in search of an answer to that question is the district attorney's office. Edwards, who is up for re-election in 2020, has come under fire from both sides in the Huff case, and there are those who wonder how aggressively his office fought for jail time for the individuals charged in the Mixon murder. Edwards also came under scrutiny in the case of Monquez Jackson when his courtroom procedure led to the dismissal of charges against the accused murderer.
Edwards has defended his office's actions in the high-profile cases, and while he doesn't throw out facts and figures as any kind of excuse, he does offer information that should help explain why justice in the city might seem a bit uneven.
"Yes, you definitely could say we have a huge backlog of cases," Edwards said in response to a question. "All of my felony ADAs are working on a caseload of around 300 cases each at any given time. If every person charged is not indicted within 90 days of sentencing, that person must be offered bond, no matter the charges against them.
"So, yes, that is an issue. I believe our judicial circuit needs and would be served well by another judge. But when you consider the cost -- another courtroom, chambers, office space, a legal assistant, a court reporter, another assistant district attorney, salaries, benefits -- well, then it becomes a legislative issue. Really, though, it's a money issue."
While Edwards offers little in the way of prosecutorial strategy in the aforementioned cases, other than to say his office has acted within the bounds of the law, he does point out some of the issues that have led to what most observers agree is a spike in major crime in the city and county in recent months.
"There are a number of issues, and many of them revolve around gangs," the district attorney said. "Sadly, many people in the community who see people involved in criminal activity are not willing to tell law enforcement because they're scared of retaliation or they have some misguided sense of protecting young people from their neighborhood that they know.
"Another issue, one that I feel strongly about, is that we need stronger gun laws. Now I am not in any way opposed to gun ownership, as guaranteed by the Constitution, and I believe citizens have a right to protect themselves to the degree that they feel threatened. But with guns, the genie is out of the bottle, the milk has been spilt, the train has wrecked ... all those metaphors that apply. You're not going to convince people who have obtained guns, legally or illegally, to put them down."
But Edwards said he is in favor of gun laws that give law enforcement and prosecutors "teeth" when enforcing them.
"There are three very distinct gun issues that I believe warrant mandatory sentences," the district attorney said. "One is when any convicted felon is caught with a gun in his or her possession; two is the use of a gun with an altered ID, and three is the use of any illegal gun in a crime, like a sawed-off shotgun or an automatic weapon. Those types of offenses should carry mandatory sentences, no questions asked."
The issues of guns and gangs are interwoven, Edwards said, with the epidemic opioid issue that confronts the country.
"Guns are the currency, and they're used to procure drugs, sex or better guns," he said. "It's really hard to prosecute the gang members who are giving the orders, because they send their 'young soldiers' into the neighborhoods to steal guns. And the dealers aren't peddling their drugs on street corners anymore. They've come up with sophisticated methods of moving their product, and that makes it more difficult to bring cases."
A lot of the sophistication Edwards talks about has to do with new technology, which is crucial not only in the drug trade but in offshoot social issues like child exploitation and human trafficking.
"We've had some success in that area because law enforcement is receiving specialized training in computer-related crimes," he said. "But we're having to adjust to a completely new paradigm of computer technology, new means of sharing information and social media. And since they have grown up with this technology, many of the victims are the young people in our community we're working hard to protect."
Still, Edwards says, his office continues to fight the battle with all weapons available.
"My philosophy is to remain resilient," he said. "Has there been an increase in these high-profile crimes in recent months? Yes, probably so. But that doesn't mean we aren't going to use every resource at our disposal to make sure justice is served in our community."