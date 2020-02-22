ALBANY — Lenten season, a period of penitence and fasting in preparation for Easter, begins Wednesday. Albany’s three Episcopal churches will have a special opportunity for busy worshipers to observe an ancient Christian tradition that day without leaving their motor vehicles.
Known as Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent is marked by special worship services at many churches. At those services, a cross formed of ashes is placed, or imposed, on the forehead of worshipers by a priest or other church minister. The ashes are often the remains of burned palm leaves used in the previous year’s Palm Sunday service.
With Ash Wednesday falling in the middle of what is a busy work week, some worshipers are unable to attend. In reaching out to these individuals, the three Episcopal churches in Albany are instituting a program known as “Ashes to Go.”
The churches will have their usual Ash Wednesday services but will supplement those services with the early morning Ashes to Go. From 7-8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, priests at St. Paul’s, St. Patrick’s and St. John and St. Mark’s Episcopal churches will offer the imposition of ashes to individuals who drive up in their motor vehicles.
“Our three churches, located across the breadth of the Good Life City, are offering Ashes to Go as an easy way to make this ancient practice available to more people,” the Rev. Galen Mirate, rector of St. John and St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, said.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 212 N. Jefferson St. in downtown Albany. St. John and St. Mark’s Episcopal Church is located in east Dougherty County at 2425 Cherry Laurel Lane. St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church and the Lutheran Church of Our Savior is located at 4800 Old Dawson Road in northwest Albany.
The first Christians devoutly observed Holy Week, the days of Jesus’ passion and resurrection. The custom of the church was to prepare for those holy days with a season of penitence and fasting known as Lent. That tradition continues today. Churches conduct special services on the first day of Lent, which is always on a Wednesday.
“The imposition of ashes recollects to us our mortality and our indebtedness to God for the life we’ve been given,” Mirate said. “We hope that Ashes to Go will be beneficial to everyone who is striving to balance the responsibilities of their outer life with the innate human need to embrace those things that nourish our inner life.”
The Rev. Reed Freeman, rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, said the hope is that those who participate in Ashes to Go will find meaning in the season leading to Easter.
“The 40 days of Lent prior to Easter are a season of the Church year with which many people identify, even if they do not personally observe it in the context of a worshiping community,” Freeman said. “We hope that our offering of Ashes to Go will enable folks to enter into a form of observance that creates meaning for them, even as we continue with scheduled church services for those who prefer.”
St. Paul’s, St. John and St. Mark’s, and St. Patrick’s will conduct their traditional Ash Wednesday services on Wednesday at noon and at 6 p.m.
“Our observation of Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent, helps us to remember the power of the season, and begin the season in an intentional way,” Mirate said.
“Lent is the season when we prepare for Christ’s Resurrection at Easter by walking alongside Him to the crucifixion,” she said. “In my experience, our joy on Easter morning is directly proportional to our attentiveness during Lent. Yet the demands of our lives often make this attentiveness difficult; we lose ourselves in the unavoidable minutiae of living, and so we forget the journey that Christ is making for us all.”
