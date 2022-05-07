ALBANY -- No symbol inspires respect and love of country more than the American flag — the Stars and Stripes. That is why Exchange encourages all Americans to properly fly the flag as an ongoing, highly visible expression of that respect through its "Proudly We Hail" program.
Proudly We Hail honors Americans who do display the nation’s banner properly and regularly. Recognition is in the form of a plaque specially designed for this purpose.
The Exchange Club Honored the following individuals and organizations at a recent meeting:
-- Jim and Kelly Smith
-- Gillionville Baptist Church
-- John and Alice Carroll
-- Climate Masters
-- Stan and Elyse Brown
After the presentations to each individual and organization, speaker Lt. Col. (Retired) Brian Wayne Lassitter presented a program on honoring America by supporting America and flying the Flag daily and correctly. Lassitter is currently executive staff leader at Heritage Church in Moultrie. He also serves on the board of United Way and the Serenity House in Colquitt County. He has been the CEO and owner of a leadership and consulting firm focused on training and equipping leaders in multiple industries.
Lassiter gave his country a long, distinguished military career, serving numerous assignments such as Operation Storm/Desert Shield, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and in many other countries including Bosnia, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala. He has dozens of decorations, including the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, and Purple Heart to name just a few.
