ALBANY — It’s human nature: The people who are loud, obnoxious, flamboyant, and egomaniacal ... we remember.
Phil Cody is none of those things. But spend a little time with him or work alongside him for a decade or two ... or three ... or four ... and he’s, well, kind of unforgettable.
Cody reached a milestone Tuesday, one very few people in today’s transient job market can even imagine. He marked his 40th anniversary with The Albany Herald. That’s 40 years with the same company, 40 years of watching scores of co-workers come and go, 40 years at a job he took as “just something temporary until I find something else.”
Cody was lauded by officials with Southern Community Newspapers Inc., the parent company of The Herald, on Monday during a companywide conference call, and Tuesday afternoon he was guest of honor at a gathering of his fellow Herald employees. Earlier Tuesday, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough read and presented Cody a proclamation congratulating him on his 40 years with the “county’s legal organ” and officially proclaiming Monday, “appropriately enough, Labor Day,” Dorough said, as Phil Cody Day in Albany.
“Forty years have gone by; that’s weird to even imagine,” Cody said. “When I walked into the newspaper offices as a 23-year-old, I had no idea I’d still be here all these years later.”
It’s virtues like Cody’s “one-of-a-kind loyalty,” newspaper management said, that have brought him to this point in a career that is by no means nearing its end.
“You just don’t find the kind of amazing loyalty and consistency Phil has very often,” Herald President/Publisher Scot Morrissey said. “And Phil is just the most humble person I’ve ever worked with in five or six states.
“I also appreciate Phil’s ‘quiet leadership.’ I’d been in the (former) Herald building about seven minutes and knew we needed to get out of that building. It was too big for us. Well, Phil had worked in that Washington Street building for 35 years — 35 years! — and when I approached him about making a move, he said, ‘Gee, I don’t know how that will go. We’ve been here so long.’ We’d been in our new offices (on West Broad Avenue) about five minutes, and he said, ‘Now, this is the way to go.’ I think that helped ease everyone into the move.”
SCNI owner/manager Mike Gebhart, who worked in Albany with Cody for more than a decade, sang his long-time employee’s praises as SCNI staffers listened in.
“Phil Cody is a class act,” Gebhart said. “He’s a great guy, and I think his career shows that he loves The Albany Herald. That’s great. But what’s most important to me is that he’s my friend. And he became my friend a short time after I started working in the Herald building.
“I speak for all of the people in this company, Phil, when I say we sincerely appreciate all you’ve done in your career.”
Cody was born in Augusta, Maine, and moved to southwest Georgia when his Albany-born mom divorced his Marine father and headed “back home.” He arrived in Albany at age 9 and completed his schooling in the Dougherty County School System before attending college at the University of Georgia. He came back to Albany with a degree in Telecommunication Arts in 1981 with plans of becoming a screenwriter.
“Of course, at that time, Georgia was not exactly overrun with screenwriting opportunities,” Cody said. “I needed to work, so I took a part-time job. A friend of my future mother-in-law knew (Herald Classified Ad Manager) Milt Robinson, and she told my mom they had a job opening. I interviewed with Milt and pretty much got hired on the spot.
“It wasn’t screenwriting, and it had nothing to do with my major, but it paid $175 a week. So I took the job.”
Phil and schoolteacher sweetheart Nancy Varon, who worked in the Dougherty School System, married in 1984, and they had son Scott in 1989. When Nancy succumbed to illness in 1997, Cody took on the responsibility of single parenthood.
“That’s pretty much when I decided I was in Albany for the duration,” Cody said. “Scott had been through the pain of losing his mother, and I was not about to uproot him and take him away from all the friends he’d made.”
As he raised his son, Cody continued to toil away at The Herald. Contrary to what many might think, though, he did not settle into a mundane job that offered little in the way of change.
“In 40 years, there have been a whole lot of changes in the newspaper industry,” Cody said. “Think about it: When I came here we didn’t have computers. We didn’t even have electric typewriters. There have been amazing, remarkable changes over the years, and it’s been adapting to those changes that has helped keep this job fresh.”
A number of Cody’s former co-workers contributed comments to a video that his current fellow Herald employee, Heather Harrison, and former fellow co-worker, Candace Godby, made, and it was clear by their touching comments that Cody had the love and respect of the people with whom he’d worked over the years.
“Phil Cody, the man ... no the legend!” Harrison said. “There are few places or people in this town who haven’t had the pleasure of meeting or working with Phil Cody. I was lucky enough to have met Phil when I started my journey at The Albany Herald back in 2013. Phil, then already a 30-plus-year veteran, had seen the likes of me come and go, I am sure, by the hundreds.
“Over the course of years, Phil has become my go-to guy for coffee chats and advise, and not just at the office. Phil became one of the best friends I would know in Albany. Always open for a beer or a phone call to vent. ... There are few people who can say they worked at a company 40 years. I love you, Phil, and I look forward to many years of friendship to come and UGA wins. Cheers to 40 years, my friend.”
With the (not gold but digital) watch, a gift from SCNI, now in hand (“I’ll have to figure how this thing works.”), Phil Cody, a quiet, humble man who’s let others make all the noise and claim all the credit over the years — 40 of them — with a quiet humility that has won him tons of admirers, started his 41st year at The Herald Tuesday morning. He was there at his computer terminal, bright and early, quietly going about his daily chores and chalking up another day on the job.
“I don’t really have anything up my sleeve that I’d like to do,” he said. “I guess I’ll be right here at The Herald as long as it stays put.”
As far as legacies go, that’s not too bad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.