ALBANY -- Many organizations and parents get ready during the summer to go Back to School in the fall. With COVID-19, schools will probably look very different this year. There will also be a greater need for school supplies for students and teachers.
To help families, students and teachers, State Farm agent Kent Nance in Albany is doing a Virtual Back to School Drive through July 24 to support Caring for the Community. Anyone in the community will be able to purchase affordable back-to-school student and teacher school supply kits online starting at $5 each to donate to needy children and families at Caring for the Community.
To order school supplies, for just click on https://www.educationalproducts.com/donate/loginlink.aspx?OrgId=CAR447.
Nance also recommends the following back-to-school shopping and safety tips for families to plan smart and cut costs:
· Look at what you might already have: You’ll be amazed at what you find in the kitchen junk drawer, desks, closets and basements. Also, take a look at the school supplies left over from the previous year because you might be able to re-use some.
· Set a budget and stick to it. Determine how much money you can spend, then evaluate needs versus wants. Review supply lists before heading to the store and note what you already have. Include your kids in the process for a valuable lesson about budgeting.
· Shop securely. If you're ordering online, make sure to use secure, reliable websites with "https" and a padlock symbol in the address bar. Pay with your credit card instead of debit card.
· Seek out the deals. Go online or buy a Sunday paper to check weekly ads for the best savings and clip any school-supply coupons. Follow your favorite stores on social media to keep up with deals.
· Stock up in the off season. Many retailers mark down school supplies weeks after back-to-school shopping peaks.
For additional information, call or visit Nance at 110 Cordele Road, Suite 5, in Albany.
