ALBANY -- Eric Rojek, the vice president of sales at Thrush Aircraft, gave members of the Albany Kiwanis Club a tour of the agriculture aircraft manufacturer's facilities recently.
Club members who took part in the tour called it "interesting, educational and eye-opening." Thrush manufactures aircraft that are purchased by countries all around the world. The Albany-based company's chief pilot recently returned from Russia after delivering an aircraft in that country last week
Thrush makes aircraft that are used for crop dusting or firefighting, among other uses, officials with the company say. And, Kiwanis members discovered, the planes are beautiful as well. Rojek told the tour group, which included Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard, that a huge piece of metal will arrive and 14 weeks later it will leave as a finished aircraft. Employees at Thrush make all the parts for the planes they build except the engine and the propellers. Everything else is hand-made at the factory here in Albany.
The workers are for the most part home-grown Georgians who were trained at Albany Tech and at Americus Tech specifically for the jobs they are doing, a win-win for this area. The employees are very job-oriented and during the tour were delighted to show visitors what their part in the process is. They appear to be very dedicated and proud of their work, a requirement since people’s lives depend on those parts being correctly manufactured and installed.
The Kiwanis tour group left with a strong sense that Thrush -- and its leaders and employees -- is indeed a facility to be proud of, one that this community is fortunate to have.