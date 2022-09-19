marathon.png

Albany's signature marathon event has a new name: It's now known as the Combos Marathon and Half Marathon.

ALBANY -- Officials with Albany Marathon Inc. announce Monday that the locally run marathon, previously known as the Snickers Marathon and Half Marathon, will take on a new brand and will be renamed the Combos Marathon and Half Marathon.

For the past 16 years, Mars Wrigley has been the title sponsor for the Albany Marathon Inc. race. Its original brand was derived from the new “Made in Albany” product Snickers Marathon Energy Bar and Protein Bar. After this product was discontinued, the marathon board and Mars agreed Snickers would be fun and incorporated the company's "You're not you when your hungry" campaign into the race.

