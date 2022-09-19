ALBANY -- Officials with Albany Marathon Inc. announce Monday that the locally run marathon, previously known as the Snickers Marathon and Half Marathon, will take on a new brand and will be renamed the Combos Marathon and Half Marathon.
For the past 16 years, Mars Wrigley has been the title sponsor for the Albany Marathon Inc. race. Its original brand was derived from the new “Made in Albany” product Snickers Marathon Energy Bar and Protein Bar. After this product was discontinued, the marathon board and Mars agreed Snickers would be fun and incorporated the company's "You're not you when your hungry" campaign into the race.
The brand change comes as part of a new initiative to elevate the locally made Combos snack. Albany has been the manufacturing and distribution center for Combos since 1978. The "Made in Albany" snack has more than 10 flavors, including its most popular, pretzel and cheese.
“Our Combos product has been a part of the Snickers Marathon and Half Marathon for 16 years,” Kirsten Murray, the plant manager for Mars Wrigley Albany, said. “in 2023, we will celebrate 45 years of making America’s favorite travel snack. This is the perfect time to join other Made in Albany products.”
Race officials said runners can look forward to the same great race, just a different snack. Race officials hinted at the brand change during the race last year with additional Combos swag items, mascot, runners’ bags, and Combos finish line volunteers.
“Albany Marathon Inc. has a great partnership with Mars Wrigley; it only makes sense for our race to reflect a locally-made product,” Race Director Rashelle Minx said. “We are excited about the new brand change. We will work with the Combos brand team and The Levee Studios to redesign and market next year’s race.”
Profits from the event will continue to support the Willson Hospice House. Donations will be made this year in memory of Meredith Polk. Polk was the race volunteer coordinator for 10 years. She was diagnosed with terminal cancer several years ago, and she continued to coordinate volunteers throughout her battle with cancer. In addition to the donation, officials said race volunteers will be dubbed “Meredith’s Volunteers” to honor her many years of service and her will to live life out loud.
The Combos Marathon and Half Marathon will continue to be flat, fast, and a Boston Qualifier on March 4. Registration for the Combos Marathon and Half Marathon is open now, and more information is available at albanymarathon.com.
