race conversations.jpg

Gloria J. Wilson gestures during the January 2023 Courageous Conversations About Race as fellow facilitator Sara Scott Shields and workshop participants look on. After being postponed in July, the workshop returns to the Albany Museum of Art on Sept. 22.

 Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art)

ALBANY ─ The Courageous Conversations About Race workshop for educators and community leaders has been rescheduled for Sept. 22, 2023, at the Albany Museum of Art.

The 8 a.m.-2 p.m. session is free to participants thanks to the United Way of Southwest Georgia Reimagine Albany Initiative. The workshop is limited to 32 participants, so online registration is required.

0
0
0
0
0