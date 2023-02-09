ALBANY ─ When spring break arrives, your student does not have to travel far to have an ocean of fun for the week.
The Albany Museum of Art is offering two weeks of spring break art camps for kids in kindergarten through 7th grade. The camps, which both have the theme "Under the Sea," are scheduled for March 27-31 and April 3-7. Registration is open for both camps, and registration links may be found at www.albanymuseum.com/spring-break-art-camp.
“If you can’t make it to the beach, the AMA will bring the beach to your child in a creative and entertaining way,” Director of Education and Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem said. “When you think of the sea and coast, you think of water and bright colors, so, of course, our campers will try their hand at watercolors. But they will ‘surf’ through other kinds of media as well, all inspired by the sea.
“In addition, we will have fun activities and games, and, with the weather warming, we will get outside for some of these lively art projects and activities.”
Each camp is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. A half-day option of 9 a.m.-noon is available.
“We know that just because the kids are out of school, it doesn’t always mean that parents can get away from work on spring break week, too,” Vanoteghem said. “Parents can drop off their kids as early as 8 a.m. and pick them up as late as 5 p.m. at no additional cost.”
Full-day campers may bring a brown-bag lunch or parents can sign up their campers for daily lunches at an additional fee.
“Of course, our long-standing tradition at Albany Museum of Art camps is a free pizza lunch on the last day of each camp,” Vanoteghem said. “The Friday Pizza Party is for all campers.”
AMA members get a discount on camp tuition. The weekly cost for AMA members is $190 for the full-day option with lunch, or $150 for full day without lunch. The half-day option, which does not include lunch, is $100.
For non-members, the weekly cost is $240 for the full-day option with lunch, or $190 for full day without lunch. The half-day option, which does not include lunch, is $150.
“We also offer scholarships to our art camps that can defray all or part of the tuition,” Vanoteghem said. “Parents also can find a link to apply for a scholarship on the same page on our website, www.albanymuseum.com/spring-break-art-camp."
The Albany Museum of Art is located at 311 Meadowlark Drive, adjacent to Albany State University's West Campus just off Gillionville Road. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is open to the public 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free.
