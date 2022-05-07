ALBANY ─ On Armed Forces Day, the Albany Museum of Art will again join museums across the nation in welcoming the U.S. military and their families through the national Blue Star Museums program this summer.
The program provides free admission to America’s active-duty military personnel and their families from Armed Forces Day on May 21 through Labor Day, Sept. 5. The list of participating museums may be found online at www.arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.
“Admission to the Albany Museum of Art is already free for everyone, but we feel it is important to participate in this annual program as a way to express our sincerest gratitude to our military families,” AMA Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf said. “In addition, we shall offer free one-year Family Memberships to active-duty personnel and their immediate families.”
Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and participating museums across America. During the summer months, free admission is available to currently serving military personnel and up to five members of their families. In addition to the Marines, Army, Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard, the program includes members of the Reserves, the National Guard, the U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, and NOAA Commissioned Corps.
The Family Membership includes AMA member discounts for art camps, art workshops, and other programs, AMA Director of Development and Membership Chloe Hinton said.
“The AMA Family Membership also includes the benefit of participation in the Southeastern Reciprocal Membership Program, which includes free admission and discounts at more than 300 museums, zoos, and aquariums throughout the Southeast,” Hinton said. “That is a special value for a family who is traveling on vacation and looking for things to do at its destination or at stopovers along the way.”
“Our nation’s military personnel and their families make great sacrifices for our nation,” Wulf said. “As we near dates such as Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Armed Forces Day when we are reminded of the vital role our military personnel play in the protection of our country, we join with museums across the United States to sincerely thank them for their service to our nation.”
