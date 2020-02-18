ALBANY ─ "Cut & Paste: Works of Paper," a traveling exhibition of works by 11 Georgia artists, will open at the Albany Museum of Art at the museum’s Winter Exhibitions Reception on Feb 26.
The event, set for 5:30-7:30 p.m., is free and open to the public.
Two continuing exhibitions also will be celebrated at the reception: "Looking at America and Painting How I Want, What I Want and How I See It," works by Dean Mitchell in the East Gallery, and "Do Not Hand Me Over to the Impure Whiteness of Noon: A Hemings Elegy," works by Yanique Norman, in the West Gallery. Both exhibitions continue through March 28.
“These three shows push the AMA to serve once again as a proving ground for celebrating the richness and diversity of Southeastern artists and their phenomenal works,” Albany Museum of Art Executive Director Andrew James Wulf said. “It is our self-imposed mandate to elevate the role of the museum to community gathering space, opening up the possibility that we shall remain a place of welcome for all and for meaningful artistic expression.”
"Cut & Paste: Works of Paper" examines the relationship of art and paper, a versatile but fragile material that has long been instrumental in the creation of art. The works of 11 Georgia artists included in the show bring awareness of the vitality of paper, demonstrating that it is more than a two-dimensional form. Several of the artists whose works are in the exhibition will attend the reception.
In "Looking at America and Painting How I Want, What I Want and How I See It," Mitchell, a Tampa, Fla., artist, paints poetic urban and rural scenes that are rich in tone but also vibrate with the desolation of so much of America's landscapes. Mitchell says that in his work he is “looking for freedom, regardless of painting styles and labels imposed on artists in regards to race and ethnic origins, total freedom to explore my full potential as an artist."
"Do Not Hand Me Over to the Impure Whiteness of Noon: A Hemings Elegy" is the first solo exhibition for Norman, an Atlanta multimedia artist. In an ongoing series that features collage on paper, video and sculpture, Norman reworks official portraits of presidential wives to allude to a troubled past. Her work serves as a reclamation project by re-imagining iconic images to both reflect and institute a counter narrative regarding blackness.
"Cut & Paste: Works of Paper" was organized by the Georgia Museum of Art at the University of Georgia and Lyndon House Arts Center in Athens. It has shown at Lyndon House, the Robert C. Williams Museum of Papermaking at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta and the Museum of Arts and Sciences in Macon. After Albany, it will travel to the Telfair Museum of Art’s Jepson Center for the Arts in Savannah for an Aug 1, 2020 opening.
AMA Guest Curator Didi Dunphy says the exhibition, which will continue at the AMA through June 27, is a further testament to the remarkable talents of Georgia artists.
“I have traveled across the state of Georgia, stepping into the different working environments where artists embark on the most amazing of endeavors,” Dunphy said. “From a studio in a small second bedroom to a clean white cube, the talent in Georgia-based artists astounds.”
Artists whose work is included in the exhibition are:
-- Steven L. Anderson of Atlanta, an exhibiting artist and co-director of Day & Night Projects, an artist run gallery in Atlanta;
-- Betsy Cain of Savannah, whose work includes paintings, works on paper and cut-outs influenced by salt marshes, tidal creeks and barrier island that surround her home;
-- Jerushia Graham of Atlanta. Currently the museum coordinator for the Robert C. Williams Museum of Papermaking, she exhibits both nationally and internationally, including her show "Undercurrents" last spring and summer at the AMA;
-- Matt Haffner of Atlanta, who has been awarded several prestigious grants, fellowships and residencies. A professor of photography and video at Kennesaw State University, he exhibits nationally and internationally;
-- Imi Hwangbo of Athens, who has received several international artist grants and fellowships. She is a professor of art at The University of Georgia;
-- Hannah Israel of Columbus, who has shown extensively and who has received several residencies and fellowships. She has also curated numerous solo and group and exhibitions. She is a professor of art and gallery director at Columbus State University;
-- Elizabeth Lide of Atlanta, whose work has exhibited extensively and who has work in the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art and High Museum of Art. She is a fellow of the Working Artist Project at the Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia;
-- Teresa Bramlette Reeves of Atlanta, who is a Fulbright Scholar and exhibits nationally and internationally. She is recently retired as senior curator at the Zuckerman Museum of Art in Kennesaw;
-- Lucha Rodriguez of Atlanta, who has exhibited globally, with solo and group shows throughout the United States, India, Mexico, China and France;
-- Samuel Stabler of Athens, who shows in New York, Los Angeles and Athens, as well as Paris and Berlin. He is involved with curation at several institutions in the state of Georgia. In fall 2018 and early winter 2019, his work was included in the 2018-19 exhibition "Home Tour: Artists Investigating Interiors, Domesticity and Identity" at the AMA;
-- Kalina Wińska of Valdosta, who has exhibited nationally and internationally and who has received several grants and scholarships for her work. She is an associate professor at Valdosta State University.
("Cut & Paste: Works of Paper") “examines ways in which working artists manipulate paper to create remarkable and varied works of art,” Dunphy said. “My hope is that all enjoy the awe and amazement of the world of works of paper as well as the wonderful talents living in the state of Georgia.”
The AMA usually conducts its quarterly receptions on Thursday evenings but moved this one to Wednesday because of the "Lift Every Voice Black History Month" concert scheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb 27 at the theater on Albany State University’s West Campus.
For more information about the AMA, visit the www.albanymuseum.com website or call (229) 439-8400. Be sure to follow the @AlbanyArtMuseum on Twitter, AlbanyMuseum on Instagram and AlbanyMuseumOfArt on Facebook.
