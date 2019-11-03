navy.jpg
Lt. Donny James of Albany, the USS Gerald R. Ford's advanced weapons elevator officer, shoots a contact's bearing in the ship's pilot house. The Ford is at sea conducting sea trials following the inport portion of its 15 month post-shakedown availability.

 U.S. Navy Photo: Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Angel Thuy Jaskuloski

ATLANTIC OCEAN -- Lt. Donny James of Albany is serving aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford as the ship's advanced weapons elevator officer. The Ford is at sea conducting sea trials following the inport portion of its 15 month post-shakedown availability.

