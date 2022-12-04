brian howard.gif

Brian Howard

ALBANY — No one can accuse Beattie Road Church of Christ Pastor Brian Howard of not looking heavenward.

Howard, who came with his family to Albany from Jasper, Texas, a little more than six months ago, brought with him his “Soaring for Souls” aviation ministry, which flies Christians to other, sometimes exotic, locations to preach the word.

