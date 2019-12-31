ALBANY — Just two years ago, when a near-record 22 homicides were recorded in Albany, citizens held a public prayer vigil seeking divine help in stopping the violence that plagued the city.
By 2017 standards — and the deadly years of 1988, when a record 24 murders were recorded in the city and Albany was the per capita murder capital of the country, and, 1992, 1993 and 1994, when 20, 22 and 23 murders were recorded in respective years — the 13 homicides in 2019 pale in comparison. Try telling that to the families and friends of those victims, though.
According to information supplied by the Albany Police Department, the 13 homicides over the past year were the results of everything from lovers’ quarrels, drive-by shootings, child abuse, drug deals gone bad and the justified homeowner shooting of a would-be burglar. Eleven of the 13 cases have been cleared by arrest, one case was declared self-defense, and a drive-by shooting has been declared inactive.
The victims include:
♦ Larry McCray, an 18-year-old black male
♦ Jamie Lee Lewis, a 41-year-old black male
♦ Jontavious Price, a 24-year-old black male
♦ Janiyah Brooks, a 3-year-old black female
♦ Joseph Mallory, a 71-year-old black male
♦ Takeem Brown, a 23-year-old black male
♦ NaCorie Williams, a 13-year-old black male
♦ Quamyia Jones, a 17-year-old black female
♦ Kawoski Newberry, 1 20-year-old black male
♦ Zenas Davis, a 38-year-old black male
♦ Dorien Judge, an 18-year-old black female
♦ Teresa Cole, a 61-year-old white female
♦ Nykeah Gilbert, a 22-year-old black female
Some of the more high-profile cases include the shooting of Zenas Davis in downtown Albany by his boss, Jazzy Huff, over a payroll dispute; the severe child abuse that took the life of 3-year-old Janiyah Brooks; two drive-by shootings that resulted in the deaths of Jontavious Price on March 20 and Quamyia Jones on Aug. 10; the strangulation of Teresa Cole and subsequent dragging of her body through the parking lot of the bus depot, a grisly scene that was caught on surveillance video and witnessed by several bystanders who did nothing to help Cole; and an involuntary manslaughter case in which 13-year-old NaCorie Williams was shot by his brother.
The nature of many of the murders led several groups in the community to call for a greater police presence and, according to government insiders, led to political unrest that saw three new members elected to the Albany City Commission. Two of the three — Mayor-elect Bo Dorough and Ward IV Commissioner-elect Chad Warbington — beat out entrenched incumbents — Dorothy Hubbard and Roger Marietta, respectively — to claim their seats.
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley, noting such cases as the Cole murder in which witnesses watched the act — one even reportedly videotaping it — reminded citizens that his department is more efficient when it gets the help of the community.
“I would hope that when someone sees a fellow citizen in distress, short of putting themselves in danger, that they would help in any way possible,” the chief said. “I would also remind the public that no matter how many we have on our force, we cannot be everywhere at any one time. We rely on the public to be our eyes in the community, and we encourage them to just simply call us if they see something.”
MURDERS BY YEAR:1977 — 10
1978 — 6
1979 — 9
1980 — 6
1981 — 10
1982 — 5
1983 — 9
1984 — 7
1985 — 5
1986 — 9
1987 — 17
1988 — 24
1989 — 19
1990 — 13
1991 — 15
1992 — 20
1993 — 22
1994 — 23
1995 — 14
1996 — 7
1997 — 8
1998 — 9
1999 — 12
2000 — 5
2001 — 8
2002 — 7
2003 — 6
2004 — 5
2005 — 8
2006 — 8
2007 — 12
2008 — 11
2009 — 10
2010 — 11
2011 — 13
2012 — 4
2013 — 8
2014 — 10
2015 — 9
2016 — 16
2017 — 22
2018 — 15
2019 — 13