ALBANY -- Officials with the Albany Dougherty National Prayer Committee (ALDON) announced Sunday that the group will not host the annual community prayer gathering in the courtyard of the downtown Albany-Dougherty Government Center on Thursday as planned. The group said concerns about COVID-19 led to the decision.
The group's chairman, Larry Price, encouraged citizens in the city, county and region to instead to "pray for God's glory across the Earth (Habbakuk 2:14)" online with co-hosts evangelist Will Graham and National Day of Prayer Task Force President Kathy Branzel from 8-10 p.m. The broadcast will originate from the Billy Graham Library.
In an email sent to ALDON members and local Day of Prayer supporters, Price wrote, "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will NOT be gathering Thursday on May 7th at Albany Dougherty City-County Government Center. Instead we ask you and your church, Bible Study or Prayer Group to take the time that day to pray for our nation. You can also listen to Will Graham co-host with Kathy Branzal, NDP Taskforce President, online at the link attached from 8-10 p.m. to PRAY FOR GOD’S GLORY ACROSS THE EARTH. Habbakuk 2:14. Thank you."
The link to join the online broadcast is https://billygraham.org/live/national-day-of-prayer/.
Members of the ALDON Prayer Committee are Price, Wanda Mitchell, Renee Cone, Charles Jones, Gil Ward, Steve Parker, Ida Fowler, Jimmy and Kay Fuller, Laura and Ben Benford and Fred Sumter.
The National Day of Prayer exists to mobilize unified prayer for America. Thursday's event would have been the 70th recognition of the National Day of Prayer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.