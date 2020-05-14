ALBANY -- With "attendees" enjoying an evening of music, networking and fun, the Albany State University Foundation’s first Virtual Alumni and Friends Social raised more than $27,000 for various initiatives supporting the Golden RAM Guarantee, which is ASU’s promise to ensure continuity of instruction and continuous academic success.
More than 5,000 ASU alumni and friends gathered virtually on May 5 to stream the event via social media for Giving Tuesday Now, an international movement to support those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am honored our university is immensely supported by ASU alumni and the Albany community," Albany State President Marion Fedrick said. "Each individual gift is important because they will all assist in our mission of ensuring student success, especially in this unprecedented time."
Those in attendance enjoyed music played by DJ Dollar Bill and various messages of support from faculty, staff, students, alumni and even a few celebrities, including Melissa Joan Hart, D.L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, Billy Gunn and Christina Milan.
“This event brought the RAMily together in a time where support is essential, through celebrating ASU and supporting our students in need,” Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Director of the ASU Foundation A.L. Fleming said.
The funds raised will support various initiatives to support the Golden RAM Guarantee, including contributions to the Student Emergency Assistance Fund, Career Closet Fund, Student Food and Personal Item Pantry, and the Golden Ram Retention Grant Fund (GAP scholarship fund).
“The social was a great opportunity to bring alumni and supporters together to raise funds in benefit of our students,” Gregory Hylick, the ASU Foundation's chairman, said.
ASU alumni who shared messages of support included Dr. Tamara Davis ('01), Quinita Morrow (’05), Keith Hammond (’90), Tyreece Echols (’03), Tamara Nelson (’86), Maria Boynton (’86), and TaKeshia Thomas (’98).
Carmaleita Willis Lyght, a descendant of university founder Joseph Winthrop Holley, also participated.
“We hope our community enjoyed the event," Fleming said. "The ASU Foundation will continue to support the efforts of the Golden RAM Guarantee."
