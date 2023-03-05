asu hunt.jpg

Eleven Albany State University students received firearms training recently at the Flint River Skeet & Trap Club by members of the community as part of the Georgia Wildlife Federation’s Academics Afield program.

 Special Photo: Georgia Wildlife Federation

ALBANY – Eleven Albany State University students received firearms training recently at the Flint River Skeet & Trap Club by members of the community. The following day, six of those students went on a guided hunt with the Georgia Wildlife Federation’s Academics Afield program.

Coach Dan Land and Valerie Wallace from ASU joined as academic advisors, and Quail Forever’s Jennifer Ward volunteered her time assisting hunters. The hunt, hosted at Quail Country by property owners Tracy and Kay Hatfield, was successful with two squirrels being harvested. Afterward, students were taught to field dress their harvests and were offered a meal with game meat.

Tags