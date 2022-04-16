ALBANY -- Two of Albany State University's honor students have been selected to participate in the Evolutionary Medicine Research Program at the University of California, Los Angeles. The two-month program is set to begin in June.
Talyia Griffin, a senior biology major, and Bevin Glanton, a senior forensic science major, will conduct research with UCLA professors. The program is all-inclusive and will provide a stipend for each participant.
“I am really looking forward to investigating the mechanisms behind bacterial resistance with antibiotics," Griffin said. "Of course, as a person uses antibiotics, bacteria have the potential to become resistant, but I would like to have a deeper understanding of how that process occurs and if there are other factors that can contribute to antibiotic resistance."
Griffin has maintained a 4.0 GPA, received first place in the ASU Undergraduate Research Symposium, was previously accepted into the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Summer Research Program and the Thurgood Marshall Leadership Conference, and she is a Thurgood Marshall Coca-Cola/Walmart Mentor. She has served as the president for the Velma Fudge Grant Honors Program and the Anime and Geek Organization.
“I chose ASU because the University has an environment where a student can receive unique perspectives on their career goals and be more than just a number," Griffin said. "The faculty here are truly invested in the individual success of the students, and I value the culture that is found on campus."
Glanton is a Zell-Miller Scholar, and he has participated in the University of California Irvine Accelerating Careers in Engineering and Science Summer Internship program, and the ASU Undergraduate Research Symposium. He is a member of the Velma Fudge Grant Honors Program, the Forensic Science Club, and the National Beta Club.
“I chose ASU because we have one of the best accredited Forensic Science programs in the state of Georgia," Glanton said. "I look forward to spending my summer at UCLA to broaden my knowledge about biology research and acquire many lab skills and techniques."
As a result of their participation, both students will receive a full-ride scholarship for the master’s and Ph.D. programs at UCLA, or any of the nine University of California institutions, and a yearly stipend.
“I am extremely proud of both students, and I am confident that Dr. Yeh, the director of the UCLA program, will be impressed with the students’ intellect and research skills,” Florence Lyons, director of the Velma Fudge Grant Honors Program, said
Lyons initiated the partnership between ASU and the UCLA Evolutionary Medicine Research Program to increase the number of research opportunities for ASU students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.