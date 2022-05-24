ALBANY -- Sandra Sutton's message to Adult Education students at Albany Technical College is a simple one: If I can do it, you can do it, too.
Sutton, the career services coordinator in Albany Tech's Adult Ed program, says her story -- pregnant when she was young and a high school dropout -- resonates with students in the Adult Education program in a way mere platitudes never could.
"When you're young you make mistakes; we all do," Sutton, who has been part of the ATC staff for 15 years and in the Adult Ed program for the past two, said as she discussed the program. "I made the decision, though, to get my GED, and that made all the difference in my life."
Indeed, after earning her high school equivalency diploma, Sutton same to realize that she could do all the things her peers who'd gone on to graduate high school had done. She made her way through several programs at Albany Tech and then earned an undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice at Albany State University. She completed requirements for a master's degree in Adult Education at Valdosta State University.
"I had options, but I wanted to work at Albany Tech," Sutton said. "They'd done so much for me. That's what I wanted to do here, why I wanted to be here. I have a passion to help others the way I was helped."
Two recent graduates of the Albany Tech Adult Ed program have taken different paths now that they've worked their way through the program. But both -- Sarah Gray and Clifford Thomas -- say going through the Albany Tech program has had an overwhelmingly positive impact on their lives.
Thomas, who finished the Diesel Technology program at Albany Tech earlier this year, has not yet utilized the skills he learned in the program, but there's a simple reason. Thomas owns his own business (Cliff's Edge Lawn Care) and it's doing too well to walk away from at this time.
But, still, going through the process of attaining his equivalency diploma and learning a valuable trade is a life-altering accomplishment for the Albany father.
"My mother passed during the first wave of COVID, and she was the glue that kept our family together," Thomas said. "Before she passed, she told me, 'Son, I know you're an independent person, but you have to get back in and finish school. You're too smart not to.' When she passed, that's when I told myself I've got to do this."
Thomas said he made "wrong choices" as an adolescent, one of them the decision to quit school.
"I was a little hard-headed, a problem child," he said. "When I started working, I just said, 'Who needs school?' But even then, I was intelligent enough to know I needed to go back.
"For the most part, the folks at Albany Tech made it pretty easy, but it was sometimes difficult. Your family wants your time -- you're a husband and a father, and everyone wants your time -- but those bills don't pay themselves. So I am very proud of myself for sticking it out. I will start looking around for a job that will allow me to use my new skills."
Gray, who now works as the manager of a fast food restaurant in Eufala, Ala., took an extended period to get her equivalency diploma and to work her way through Albany Tech's Dual Enrollment program. But, she says, the long struggle paid off.
"I actually started in the program in 2012 and finally finished in 2021," Gray said. "I started in the dual enrollment program, and there were some bumps along the way. I actually finished the college requirements before I got my equivalency diploma; I failed the math portion by one point. I was discouraged for a while, but I kept working with the teachers at Albany Tech and finally got it done."
Like Thomas and Sutton, Gray said she "made mistakes" along the way in her native Randolph County, winding up pregnant and dropping out of school her senior year. But she said she was driven to see the program through, even when life threw obstacles in her path.
"The staff at Albany Tech helped me; they encouraged me," Gray said. "I had to discipline myself; it's hard to focus on school work when you have kids and you're working to pay the bills. But I stuck with it.
"I'm very, very, very proud of myself for making it through this long journey. Because I did, I'm in a position now to take better care of my family."
Sutton, meanwhile, encourages others who may have "made your mistakes" along the way to take a good look at the various Adult Education programs at Albany Tech.
"First of all, I want everyone who may have interrupted their education for whatever reason to know that no one in this program is going to judge you," she said. "In fact, just the opposite, they're going to motivate you. Because we know you can do it.
"The Adult Education program is such an important part of what we do at Albany technical College because it offers students the opportunity to achieve things they wouldn't normally be able to do. And that is important to me because it's students, not money, that motivates me."
