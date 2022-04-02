EDITOR’S NOTE: Third in a series of articles on Albany Technical College’s Adult Education program.
ALBANY — The question for Linda Coston, the vice president in charge of Adult Education at Albany Technical College, is a simple one: Is the program having an impact?
And while the answer to that question has its layers of complexity, for Coston, it’s as simple as the question itself.
“Look, I could retire,” the Albany Tech VP who, on ATC President Anthony Parker’s directive drew up and then took over the technical college’s Adult Ed program in 1996, said. “But this program is why I’m still here. There are still things I want to accomplish.
“But, to answer your question, the Adult Ed program has had a significant impact not only on students’ lives, but on this community as well. It’s a program that offers hope.”
“Hope,” being a relative term, Coston provides numbers to back her claim. And while enrollment numbers show a COVID-influenced steady decline in participation from five years ago (1,079 enrolled in 2018, 557 in 2022), the bottom-line number is what carries the most weight. Eight hundred twenty-nine students who went through the Albany Tech program in the past five years have gained employment related to their involvement with the program.
“There’s no question our Adult Education program has had a significant impact,” Parker said. “Of course, it had more of an impact up to 2012, when for some reason I can’t explain or justify, the opportunity for students to dually enroll — in Adult Ed and career classes — was taken away. Maybe there was concern that the Pell Grant numbers had gotten too high, but the powers that be decided students couldn’t take classes in their field of interest until they obtained their GED.
“Thankfully, the option of being dually enrolled has returned, and that’s going to be a big incentive for our students. But we lost all of the momentum we’d gained, and now we have to work to get it back.”
The numbers generated through the Adult Ed program at Albany Tech is particularly key at the southwest Georgia college. The Albany metro area was the lone MSA in the state that lost population from the 2010 to the 2020 census.
“In our seven-county service area, we have 8,000 fewer people now that we did 10 years ago,” Parker said. “So we’re not going to be able to maintain growth through young students. What we’re doing in our Adult Ed program is going back to a group that didn’t get the education they should have, for whatever reason.
“If we’re going to experience economic growth in our region, we can’t leave this group out. We’re relying on them to make up for the fact that we lost population.”
A quick look at Albany Tech’s High School Equivalency numbers attained since the start of the Adult Ed program is telling:
(1996 — 257; 1997 — 428; 1998 — 582; 1999 — 590; 2000 — 679; 2001 — 670; 2002 — 279; 2003 — 459; 2004 — 388; 2005 — 430; 2006 — 181; 2007 — 242; 2008 — 393; 2009 — 330; 2010 — 370; 2011 — 355; 2012 — 376; 2013 — 643; 2014 — 93; 2015 — 176; 2016 — 317; 2017 — 422; 2018 — 373; 2019 — 265; 2020 — 121; 2021 — 128; 2022 — 29)
That’s 9,576 citizens in the community who have utilized the program that offers them a shot at a higher-paying job and a better quality of life. That number should excite individuals who might have fallen through the cracks in their education, Coston said.
“There is not a better time for this program,” she said. “Jobs are available now, and we have programs that train students for jobs that interest them. And we have some 30 programs right now in which Adult Ed students can enroll in even while they’re working to get their GED.
“In today’s job market, we don’t have as many students as the market has need for. It’s puzzling to me that, with our state technical college system providing Adult Education programs at no charge to the students — and I know many, many, many people in the area who could and should be, we have people who are not taking advantage of the opportunities given. It’s disappointing that with something that’s so easily do-able, so many residents are not taking advantage.”
Still, Parker said, the numbers point to a promising inevitability as it relates to job-seekers in today’s market.
“(Georgia Chamber President/CEO) Chris Clark, when he talks about economic development, he talks about competition for talent,” the ATC president said. “Before COVID, he says there were three jobs out there for every qualified applicant. Now, he says there are four, five, six jobs. We have to make our citizens aware ... those numbers don’t lie.”
Talking about students who have always had difficulty navigating the structured education system, Coston offers a story of one recent such student.
“At that time, people who were receiving assistance from DFACS had to be enrolled in GED classes,” Coston said. “So we had a lot of students who were not here by choice. One young lady came to me every night with an issue ... her stomach hurt, her baby had been sick ... she had a million and one reasons not to come to classes. I told her the same thing every time she came to me: ‘Go to class.’
“I kind of lost track of her, and a few months later when we were preparing for graduation, I noticed her name among the graduates. I was a little puzzled because I hadn’t seen her in a while. When they called her name for graduation, though, she ran right to me and hugged me and thanked me. That right there ... that’s why this program is so important.”
