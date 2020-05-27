ALBANY – Albany Technical College offers an associate of applied science degree in the Criminal Justice program that can be completed 100% online. The online option allows individuals in law enforcement to continue working while taking the necessary steps to advance their careers by enhancing opportunities for leadership roles in criminal justice.
Acquiring an associate of applied science degree from Albany Technical College means that students will have gained the general knowledge needed to develop professional talents that will likely lead to career advancement.
Numerous agencies within the southwest Georgia region support and endorse these efforts by ATC. Criminal justice officials stress that this program will promote the established community-oriented policing strategies and build a more robust law enforcement work force. The program is expected to strengthen and build on existing partnerships between Albany Tech and surrounding law enforcement agencies.
This associate's program focuses on key courses and competencies that develop academic, occupational, professional knowledge, and skills necessary for job acquisition, retention and advancement. Students will engage in individual, group, and organizational learning applicable to criminal justice theory and practical application essential for successful employment.
Students can also connect with and learn from dedicated faculty members with real-world, professional experience in the field while completing their degree. Choosing to pursue educational goals on campus allows for one-on-one mentorship with the instructors. When students have questions, the instructor will be right there to answer.
Lastly, students who excel in their coursework and demonstrate exceptional work ethics will have the privilege of their instructors ready and willing to recommend them for employment and/or advancement with law enforcement agencies.
If a student decides to continue his or her education, pursuing a four-year degree, there are five articulation agreements with four-year institutions for a seamless transition into the next education level. Link: https://www.albanytech.edu/academics/pathways.
To request more information about this program, go to https://albanytech.edu/academics/criminal-justice-online-degree.
