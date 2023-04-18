ALBANY -- Albany Technical College has been designated a Military Friendly Campus for the 2023-2024 academic year.
The institution has been awarded the silver rank, a prestigious honor in the Small Community College category. This recognition highlights the college's unwavering commitment to providing military-affiliated students with exceptional opportunities and support throughout their academic journey.
Albany Technical College is a vital partner in the Albany, community, working closely with Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany to develop relevant programs and provide highly skilled workers. The college offers in-state tuition rates for active-duty students and accepts GI Bill benefits for tuition assistance. Additionally, transfer credits are available for specific technical skills training completed during military service.
The Military Friendly designation is awarded to institutions demonstrating outstanding support and commitment to military students and their families. Albany Technical College has exceeded the benchmark standards in various categories, including Academic Policies & Compliance, Admissions & Orientation, Culture & Commitment, Financial Aid & Assistance, Graduation & Career, and Military Student Support & Retention.
More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-2024 Military Friendly Schools survey, with 530 earning award-level designations in gold, silver and bronze. Albany Technical College is among the select 250 institutions that achieved "silver" award status for its leading practices, outcomes and effective programs.