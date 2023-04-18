albany tech military.png

Special Illustration

 Special Illustration

ALBANY -- Albany Technical College has been designated a Military Friendly Campus for the 2023-2024 academic year.

The institution has been awarded the silver rank, a prestigious honor in the Small Community College category. This recognition highlights the college's unwavering commitment to providing military-affiliated students with exceptional opportunities and support throughout their academic journey.

