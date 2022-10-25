ALBANY – Albany Technical College will introduce a new Pharmacy Technology certificate, addressing the current and future needs of the pharmacy industry. This program in the fall of 2022.
The Pharmacy Technology Certificate prepares ATC students with short-term training to prepare them for entry-level employment in community, retail and mail order pharmacies. Students will receive didactic instruction and laboratory training in anatomy, physiology, fundamental concepts, and principles of receiving, storing and dispensing medication.
“This is a hybrid program with some of the classes taken online," JaNee’ Mobley, chairperson of the Pharmacy Technology program at Albany Tech, said. "Graduates will receive a Pharmacy Technology certificate that is 35 credit hours in length. See the Admissions department for testing to enter the program, and financial aid is available for students."
Mobley added that, because of the pandemic, pharmacy technicians have become a more valuable and essential asset to the profession of pharmacy, and the need is even greater now. The program is accredited by the American Society of Health System Pharmacy and the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education. Upon completion of the program, students are eligible to take the Pharmacy Technology Certification Examination.
Registration for the Pharmacy Technology Certificate is currently in process for spring 2023 and classes start Jan. 5.
For more information about the Pharmacy Technology program, contact Mobley at (229) 430-3596 or jmobley@albanytech.edu.
