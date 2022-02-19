Editor’s Note: First in a series of articles.
ALBANY — Anthony Parker is a realist.
The Albany Technical College president has been around long enough to know which way the wind is blowing, and some disturbing winds of change have brought a new sense of urgency to the college in an age of dramatic change in education.
“Between the 2010 and 2020 census, the seven counties that Albany Technical College serves lost almost 8,000 people,” Parker said. “And even though we’re fortunate to have Marine Corps Logistics Command and Maintenance Center here at the Marine base (Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany), to have the Phoebe Health System as the largest employer and a regional health care hub in southwest Georgia, and we’re the clear retail and entertainment hub in the region, (the population loss) is disturbing.
“There is a labor shortage in this region, which is one of the poorest in the nation. It’s not totally unexpected — we knew the baby boomers were going to start aging out — but we didn’t expect it to be this dramatic. When we lose our working population, it means that our major employers have to go farther and farther out — to Waycross, Tallahassee and even Jacksonville — to hire their employees. That becomes an issue for the retail and housing sectors as less people live in the community. It also makes those employers vulnerable. It’s all part of a troubling trend.”
So Parker and the staff at Albany Tech are doing something about it. Spearheaded by Vice President, Adult Education Linda Coston, the college is pushing to tap into a sometimes forgotten potential labor force in the region: adults who never finished high school and now often find themselves stuck in low-paying jobs with little opportunity for advancement.
Albany Tech is offering — at no charge — three options for adults who never finished high school to earn a high-school equivalency diploma, including one that allows qualifying students to start taking certificate, diploma and degree classes that open the pathway to careers with what Coston calls “a living wage,” even as they’re preparing for the GED.
“It’s really now a matter of individuals deciding they’re going to do what it takes to get their GED and starting to work toward any number of careers available to them,” said the MBA holder and only director the Albany Tech Adult Ed program has ever known. “Money is no longer a factor. The classes are free, and the only cost is for the testing. But we have written grants and we have some donors who’ve given funds that are used specifically to pay for the GED tests.
“The tests cost $45 when we first started, then they went up to $65, then $90 and now they’re at $160. That $45 back in 1996 was a lot of money, and now people look at the $160 cost and say ‘I just don’t have the money.’ But that’s no longer valid. We can make sure they have the money for the cost of the tests.”
In its promotional material for its GED programs, Albany Tech touts the programs’ ability to “increase your paycheck by an average of $8,000 per year,” according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It also notes that options are available to fit various pathways:
— CareerPlus HSE: Allows students to use previously earned high school credit or GED test results to limit the extent of the GED requirements;
— GED Testing: Free prep classes for the GED program that requires testing in arts, math, science and social studies;
— HiSET Exam: An online/in-person program that offers testing in reading, writing, math, science and social studies.
Albany Tech also offers a Career Plus HSE (high school equivalency) program that allows qualifying students who did not finish high school to combine previously earned high school credits and completed portions of the GED test with technical college credits to earn their high school equivalency.
“We offer instruction in a number of ways,” Coston said. “We have individual instruction, group instruction, technology-augmented instruction with the option usually to study online, in-person or a hybrid option. We also set up individual student learning plans based on their TABE (test of adult basic education) results.
“We’re able to determine the areas where the students need work and focus their study in those areas.”
Albany Tech has a learning center in each of the six counties it serves outside of Dougherty County featuring “a teacher who can offer instruction and help in all subject areas.” Full-time and part-time instructors are on staff at the college’s Albany campus.
Coston said the students who are part of Albany Tech’s Adult Education program fit into three categories: students 16-18 who, for whatever reason, decided to drop out of high school; students in the 19-24 age group who did not successfully complete required high school graduation tests and decided to “live some life” before returning to complete their education; and the over-25 group that may have families and low-paying jobs who are looking for a way to better support their families.
“That last group is the one that typically is going to do whatever it takes to get through,” she said. “They’re not here on a whim or to leisurely take classes. They want a better job, they want to finish what they started, and they’re invested in themselves.
“One lady in this group told me, ‘I’ve raised my children; it’s my time now.’ These folks are generally motivated and entrenched. They’re going to stick with it; not let things get away from them.”
Parker came to Coston, who was the director of the college’s continuing education department, in 1996 and told her he wanted her to write a proposal to create an adult education program at Albany Tech. Her efforts paid off when the state agreed to fund the program.
“I took the proposal to Dr. Parker, he looked at it and said, ‘Good, get it started.’ I came to him a short while later and told him, ‘It’s started.’ He said, ‘Good, it’s yours.’
“I honestly believe that Dr. Parker was instrumental in getting me started on my true path. I believe this is what God intended me to do. This has allowed me to make a difference.”
That difference offered by the Albany Tech Adult Education program includes the opportunity to move into promising — and often high-paying — careers in as little as eight weeks (truck driving), two years (nursing) or one year (auto mechanic).
“You complete our truck driving course, get your CDL, and you could be hired on to a job making $85,000 to $90,000 a year,” Parker said. “You complete our diesel/automotive tech program, and you’d have to work hard not to make $70,000 a year. You get into our nurse’s aide program, and once they do their background check, you’re guaranteed full-time employment that allows you to keep studying for your degree.
“These are life-altering opportunities.”
The Albany Tech president recalls a recent incident that’s stayed with him.
“I was driving, and I heard a persistent noise, so I stopped my car to look and see if there was an issue,” he said. “A young man walked up on me and scared the bejesus out of me. I was a little apprehensive for about a minute, but this young man said, ‘I just wanted to say thank you for the opportunity I was given at Albany Tech.’ He said the training he received completely changed his life.
“That’s what we want to do with our Adult Ed program. Change lives for the better.”
