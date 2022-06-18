...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/
TODAY TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 100 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...From noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
1 of 2
Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp hosted valedictorians from high schools across Georgia in a ceremony celebrating their success at the state Capitol.
ATLANTA -- Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp hosted valedictorians from high schools across Georgia in a ceremony celebrating their success at the state Capitol.
These young leaders have set themselves apart throughout their time in high school, and the governor and first lady, joined by leaders from Georgia’s higher education institutions, rewarded the students’ excellence with tokens of their appreciation and wished them the best as they continue to grow as people and professionals.
“Marty and I want to join your loved ones, your teachers and your community in congratulating all of this year’s valedictorians from across the great state of Georgia," Kemp told the students. "This remarkable academic achievement is just the latest milestone on a path of continued scholastic and professional success.
"We are proud of all that you have accomplished and look forward to all you will contribute to your respective fields in the years to come as some of our brightest minds. As you do so, we hope many of you will continue to call Georgia home and build lives and careers right here in the Peach State.”
The following students from Albany were among the valedictorians honored by the dignitaries at the Capitol:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.