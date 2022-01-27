ALBANY -- Registered Nurse Joyce Barlow has been elected to the first Georgia Nurses Association’s Nurses Hall of Fame. She is one of 10 nurses from Georgia who were chosen for the honor of being inducted in the inaugural Hall of Name.
Barlow, the CEO of Englewood Health Care in Albany, and her fellow Hall of Fame nurses will be part of an induction ceremony scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 at the Marcus Tower at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.
Barlow has worked in southwest Georgia in several capacities. After receiving her nursing degree in her home state of Florida, she moved with her husband to his hometown, Albany, in 1978 working as a critical care nurse at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Since 1984 she has been the CEO/owner of Englewood Health Care, a private duty and personal support service company. She opened Englewood Home Health and Hospice Systems in 1991, the first African-American Medicare/Medicaid-certified home health and hospice agency in southwest Georgia.
Barlow was named to the Hall of Fame in recognition of her success in explaining and delivering a message to legislators that resulted in community care providers receiving a rate payment increase.
Over the years, Barlow has worked tirelessly for the education of nursing and medical staff as a practitioner, business owner, and college faculty member. She has been on local boards and committees in southwest Georgia working on causes ranging from protection of victims of domestic violence, girls and children programs, handicapped and aged programs, public health and social justice.
“My entire career has been motivated by one thing: service," Barlow said in a news release. "Not theoretical, but direct and hands-on service.”
Throughout 2021 she has been a codirector of a local group, Neighbor 2 Neighbor, that organized door-to-door canvassers to make COVID vaccinations available to seniors in remote areas where there was no internet access and, often, no telephone availability. In addition, Neighbor 2 Neighbor conducted a series of free vaccination clinics at which Barlow personally gave vaccinations to anyone who showed up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.