ALBANY -- He didn’t star in the movie classic “Top Gun” with Maverick (Tom Cruise) and Iceman (Val Kilmer) that features Navy jets (F-14 Tomcats) rocketing off and landing with pinpoint precision onto aircraft carriers, but we have in southwest Georgia someone who is connected to The Top Gun School.
Col. Aaron A. Angell, who currently serves as director of Weapons Systems Management Center, Marine Corps Logistics Command, is scheduled to assume command in June of what is most easily described as the Top Gun School for Marine Corps logistics, formally known as Marine Corps Logistics Operations Group (MCLOG). The school is located at the Marine Air Ground Combat Center in Twenty-Nine Palms, Calif.
A native of Scranton, Pa., and raised in Winsted, Conn., Col. Aaron Angell received his commission from the U.S. Naval Academy in May 1997. Following The Basic School, he received training as a logistics officer.
Since that time, Angell has served in the Marine Ground Combat Element, Logistics Combat Element, and Aviation Combat Element and has completed seven deployments. Initially, he was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment and served as the Maintenance Management Officer and Motor Transport Officer. During this assignment, he deployed with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit and operated throughout Europe. He served as the Executive Officer for Headquarters and Service Company, Marine Corps Forces, Atlantic; subsequently he worked as the assistant Operations Officer within the MARFORLANT Logistics Directorate, G4.
During this time, Angell deployed to augment the U.S. European Command staff as a force deployment specialist in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Angell has served as the Headquarters and Service Company Commander and Logistics Officer for Marine Wing Support Squadron 373. During this period, he deployed two times to Iraq, with MWSS 373 and Marine Wing Support Group 37.
Angell served as a faculty advisor and the Academic Plans Officer for the Expeditionary Warfare School in Quantico, Va., from 2007 to 2010. He also has served as the Plans Officer for 2nd Marine Logistics Group. During this time, he completed two deployments to Afghanistan as Plans Officer for 2nd MLG (Forward) and Operations Officer for Combat Logistics Regiment 2. Angell commanded MWSS 372, including a unit deployment as part of Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force, Central Command, operating in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Iraq. In 2017-2019, he served as the Plans and Exercise Branch Chief for the Joint Staff, Logistics Directorate (J-4).
Angell’s military education includes the Expeditionary Warfare School, Marine Corps Command and Staff College, School of Advanced Warfighting, and the Naval War College. He has a bachelor of science degree in Ocean Engineering, a master of arts degree in Operational Studies, and a master of arts degree in National Security and Strategic Studies.
His personal awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (with two gold stars), the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (with two gold stars), the Joint Service Achievement Medal, and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.
Regarding his thoughts about this period of time, Angell encouraged each of us to take time to think about those service members who have passed during and since the wars that remain in our memory. Our brothers and sisters, parents and grandparents, friends and neighbors. These men and women will remain patriots in our hearts and minds, patriots who served and sacrificed for us to live in freedom.
Semper Fidelis!
Angell is to be commended for adding to the luster of southwest Georgia during his year at MCLB-Albany, along with his wife, Megan, and their influence at the YMCA and St. Teresa’s Catholic Church. The community wishes them the best at the next duty station of their career. God’s blessings.
