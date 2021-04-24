ALBANY -- Although officials with ALDON (the Albany-Dougherty National Prayer Committee) will not have an in-person National Day of Prayer celebration downtown at the Albany/Dougherty Government Center Courtyard on Thursday, as originally planned, officials with the local organization say virtual locations will be available for those who want to pray for the community, the state and the nation.
"The theme for this 70th year is 2nd Corinthians 3:17: 'Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty,'" ALDON Chairman Larry Price said in an email to usual participants in the the day of prayer. "We invite you to celebrate in your own church locations. While the normal time is noon-1 p.m., there will be many virtual locations around the state at different time schedules.
"You may go onto the www.nationaldayofprayer.org website to find a virtual site if your church is not able to do one in-house."
Price said part of ALDON's prayer is that the worldwide pandemic will have less of an impact on people's health as the year moves forward.
"It is our prayer the COVID-19 pandemic with be under control next year," he said. "It is with a great deal of caution for the safety of our citizens that we have decided not to hold the in-person rally that has become so popular in the past."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.