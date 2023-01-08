ALBANY -- Educator and former Dougherty County Schools Superintendent John Culbreath will be the featured speaker when the Albany Dougherty National Prayer Committee (ALDON) presents the 46th annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast.
The Feb. 2 event, which kicks off at 6:30 a.m., will be held at the Merry Acres Event Center in Albany.
The prayer breakfast is held so that participants may join in prayer with others for the city of Albany, the nation and the world.
"We believe that prayer in God is the key to overcome the challenges in our Good Life City," ALDON Chairman Larry Price said in a news release.
A former teacher and administrator, Culbreath has received many awards and honors, but he says his greatest joy comes from seeing former students and associates succeed. He has served as chairman of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Board and as a board member of numerous charitable organizations.
Albany Mayor Bo Dorough also will address the gathering, speaking of his plans for 2023.
The theme for the 46th Mayor's Breakfast is "Character -- Leading by Example," based on Titus 2: 7-8: "In everything set them an example by doing what is good."
Other community leaders also will participate in the program.
Tickets are available to purchase at ALDON, 2406 Ashford Drive, Albany, Ga. 31721. Mail $22 for each ticket, or purchase a table for eight at $176. Tickets also are available for purchase at the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce at 225 W. Broad Ave. Only 240 tickets are available for purchase, and reservations are required. Deadline will be Jan. 27, or when tickets are sold out.
Because of the cost involved in putting on the breakfast, no complimentary tickets will be available.