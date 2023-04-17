“GOP Lawmakers Ditch Flag Pins for AR-15 Shaped Ones”; “GOP Rep. Barry Moore Wants AR-15 As ‘National Gun of America’”; “Little League Denies Political Agenda in AR-15 Raffle;” “Weapons Manufacturer Unveils AR-15 for Kids — Called JR-15 that is 20 Percent Smaller and Weighs Just 2.3 Lbs.”; “Former General: Forget the Sword. Jesus Will Return with an AR-15;” “Couples Tote AR-15 Rifles at Pennsylvania Church Blessing.”
“AR-15 Becomes Popular Door Prize in Tennessee;” “GOP Lawmaker Shows off AR-15 in Office, Challenges Biden to ‘Come and Take it’”; “Donald Trump Jr. Poses with Rifle Decorated with a Cross used During the Crusades”; “Kansas Congressional Candidate Criticized for AR-15 Giveaway”; “Nevada Lawmaker Posts Christmas Card Showing Family Armed with Guns;” “Congressman Thomas Massie’s Christmas-Card Arsenal is Probably Worth Tens of Thousands.”
“US Congressman Posts Family Christmas Photo with Guns Days After School Shootings;” “Lauren Boebert Latest House Rep. to Feature Gun-Toting Kids in Christmas Photo;” “Tennessee Lawmaker Defends 2021 Christmas Card with Children Brandishing Guns in Wake of Nashville Shooting;” “All I want for Christmas is an AK-47: Excited Children Que Up for Pictures with Gun-Toting Santa Claus;” “‘He Has a Battle Rifle’: Police Feared Uvalde Gunman’s AR-15.”
From the National Shooting Sports Foundation: The Firearm Industry Trade Association: “AR-15 platform rifles are among the most popular firearms being sold. They are today’s modern sporting rifle.”
♦ July 20, 2012, Century 16 Movie Theatre, Aurora, Colo., 12 dead;