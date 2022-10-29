USS Los Angeles

 U.S. Navy

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – The U.S. Navy is preparing to bring a Navy Week to Atlanta during the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6.

Atlanta Navy Week brings Sailors from across the fleet to the area to emphasize the importance of the Navy to Atlanta, the state of Georgia, and the nation. The week will conclude with a two-day performance by the Navy Flight Demonstration Team, The Blue Angels, at the Atlanta Air Show.

