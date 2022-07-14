ALBANY -- We were able to go to Panama City Beach, Fla., recently and had a great time.
On the morning we were getting ready to leave the beach, we were inside the condo and heard a loud noise coming from outside. I jumped up to see what it was, and I was rewarded with an amazing sight.
It was a group of about 20 young men, singing a military cadence, and running along the beach with an American flag.
Now, this is not an easy task. It is hard enough to walk in the sand, let alone run and sing at the same time. However, these were members of our U.S. military accomplishing what most people cannot do. First, they ran up the beach, then turned around and came back. I had my camera ready on the return trip.
I could not understand all the words, but it sounded like some of them were: “Pick up the shovel and pack up the tent. Pick up your steps and run with me. Running on time, running on time.”
Running to a military cadence helps the soldiers. It helps them to hold their heads up and take deeper breaths. This increases oxygen and gives them more energy.
I later learned that they were soldiers from the Navy Diving & Salvage Training Center in Panama City Beach. The run symbolizes a major step in their careers as they move from the junior to the senior class.
Beachgoers usually cheer and clap for the soldiers, but on this early Saturday morning, the beach was all but empty. So from the balconies, people like me were able to see and hear a wonderful thing. These soldiers were making us proud to be Americans.
And, honestly, I think they were just “showing out.” Wouldn’t you if you could run and sing on the beach for a long distance? Way to go, soldiers. Thank you for training and keeping our country safe.
