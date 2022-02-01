ALBANY -- For the uninformed who think taking photos in nature is a matter of pointing and pushing a button, these words from Ulf Kirchdorfer: For several weeks now I have been trying to get a decent shot of a Belted Kingfisher. These birds do not like human beings close, or even at a medium range, and as soon as you think you will get a shot, they fly off with their machine-gun smatter to patrol territorial waters. Each time I thought I would have a photo of this beautiful bird, either the light was not right, a twig or branch was in the way, or the bird decided to pose with its back-end toward me. I am certain by now the bird recognizes me (birds are, after all, very smart). The Kingfisher let me get closer and closer over several weeks, and yesterday it was kind: 5:29-5:31 p.m. turned out to be a rewarding time. I have never worked so hard to photograph a bird as this Kingfisher.

