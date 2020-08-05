ALBANY -- This story began with a tip-off. It made me feel like a real news reporter, so I’ll not be revealing my source. The caller suggested I check out a plant that was in full bloom over on Whispering Pines Road. He assumed I would be interested because of my past musings on the delights of my wife’s backyard garden.
My garden article appeared in early April, about two weeks after we began sheltering from the coronavirus. That was four months ago and, in some ways, a delightful time for those of us as yet untouched by the virus. The azaleas, dogwoods and grancy greybeard tree were in full bloom. We were eating dinner on our back porch every evening and going for long walks afterwards. It seems like a lifetime ago.
I was grateful for the caller alerting me to that blooming century plant. It was impressive. I do like plants and was glad I went to see it. I snapped a few photos but, unfortunately, my life got tangled up in checking on aging parents and visiting children out of town. It has been a month since the plant bloomed. It is gone now, and the opportunity to share it with the community is lost.
The century plant, or giant agave, is native to the southwestern United States and Mexico, but it is common in our area as an ornamental plant. It is a hardy survivor, tolerating both heat and long periods of drought. Growing roughly 6 feet high and 8-10 feet in diameter, this desert plant has long, blue-gray succulent leaves that grow in a rosette pattern. The agave is monocarpic, meaning it flowers once, then dies. It is known as the century plant because people once thought it only flowered once every 100 years. It actually blooms after 25 to 30 years of growth — still a long time to wait for a bloom.
That plant on Whispering Pines must have begun its life cycle in the mid-1990s, possibly during the flood of 1994. I have a 50-foot oak tree in my back yard that is younger than that.
At the end of the giant agave’s life cycle, after blooming, the plant dies. The offsets, or "pups," at the base then begin a new life cycle. In some regions of Mexico, where the agave is cultivated as a crop, its juices are distilled into tequila. Agave leaves yield fibers, known as pita, which are suitable for making rope, matting or coarse cloth.
In my last article on the subject, I waxed eloquent about the beauty of the garden, the sound of the squirrels and birds, and the “dissonant, luminous melody” of the wind chimes on my porch. Today, the only thing I hear is the sound of leaf blowers and lawnmowers. It is too hot to sit outside, and the garden is a little overgrown and past its peak. So it is appropriate that, this time, I am thinking about a plant that thrives in the desert.
But as the pandemic drags on, I still enjoy the beauty of the garden in spite of the heat, humidity and gnats. Even though I am no longer lounging on my porch to appreciate them, the bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds are swarming and the zinnias and rudbeckia (black-eyed susans) are spectacular.
But that century plant had its own unique beauty. When it was in bloom, its lofty asparagus-like flower stalk towered more than 20 feet in the air and was capped by clusters of pale-yellow blooms — blooms that will not be seen again. Now the pups of that century plant will begin a new life cycle. The next time it blooms will be in about the year 2049, the year I celebrate my 100th birthday. I hope the editor of The Albany Herald will allow me to send in a photo and an article when that happens. I promise not to miss the opportunity next time.
