CUTHBERT — As a fundraiser for various student organizations, the art, music and theater programs at Andrew College are collaborating with the Servant Leadership program, AndrewServes, on a haunted house.
The haunted house will be held in Old Main on the Andrew College campus, located at 501 College St. in Cuthbert. The attraction is set to be open 7-11 p.m. Oct. 25-26 and Oct. 30-31.
Admission is $5 for the general public, $3 for Andrew students and $2 with the donation of a canned good item. Children under the age of 13 will be permitted with adult accompaniment only between the hours of 7-8 p.m. nightly.
All other times, admission is restricted to ages 13 and older, officials with the college said.
Each tour will last approximately 15 minutes and will be given to groups of eight on a first-come, first-served basis. For those wishing to make reservations in advance, contact deborahlissgreen@andrewcollege.edu.