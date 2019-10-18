Ann's Garden Shop hosting annual art show

ALBANY — Ann Kelley, owner of Ann's Garden Shop, conducts an art show at her shop every year.
Brenda Cook, a friend of Kelley's, is one of 16 artists participating in this year's event that is set for Nov. 2. Cook is bringing 15 of her paintings for sale, while portraits, baskets and gourds, woodwork, jewelry, pottery, mixed art and clothing are among the products the other artists are bringing.
The show is set for 10 a.m-5 p.m., at the shop, located at 1440 Gillionville Road.
Cook is a native of Cuthbert, and has used some of the landmarks from that area as inspiration for her paintings.
"I grew up on a peanut farm; my husband was an (Albany) police officer and worked for Delta," she said. "My husband retired, and I went to work. I started painting and have gotten really good."
Cook describes her friend's shop as unique, one that is worth a special trip.
"It is not a shop where you see just a few things," she said.
This will be Cook's second year participating in the show. She does mostly landscapes with oil, but paints some abstracts. She started taking lessons and participating in workshops within the last few years.
She said she is attempting to fund her hobby.
"I am an impressionist painter," Cook said. "That is what I am trying to target for this show."
Kelley said the show mainly consists of local artists and generates plenty of local interest.
"It is really large, and we have it every year," she said.
The annual art show has gained a strong following, from those interested in purchasing art to artists seeking a place in it.
"We have been doing this so long that people will (call and) ask when the show will be," Kelley said.
Gennie Marcus, an employee at the shop, said the show demonstrates that there is strong artistic talent in the Albany area.
"What we are proud of is how we have a large diversity of artists," Marcus said. "It reinforces that knowledge. The purpose (of the show) is to highlight these artists."
The show helps to kick off the Christmas shopping season. The shop sells outside and inside items.
For more information, visit Ann's Garden Shop on Facebook or call the shop at (229) 888-8910.