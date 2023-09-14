Boy Scouts Wild Game Dinner set for Tuesday

The South Georgia Council of Boy Scouts of America is hosting its annual Lem Griffin Wild Game Dinner Oct. 12 at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds in Albany.

 Special Logo

ALBANY -- As area hunters prepare for the various fall 2023 hunting seasons, avid outdoorsmen/woman have begun planning where they will enjoy the sport that many have participated in since childhood.

For many such Southwest Georgians, the first stop will be the 31st annual Lem Griffin Wild Game Dinner, Auction and Gun Raffle, scheduled at Albany's Exchange Club Fairgrounds Oct. 12.

