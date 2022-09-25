ALBANY — Saturday’s 13th annual Water Wings and Wildlife Festival, which celebrates all creatures great and small, was, organizers says, another successful encounter for both man and beast.
The event was held at the Flint RiverQuarium.
Highlights of the Artesian Alliance-hosted event included 10 participants getting their fins wet in the RiverQuarium Blue Hole. Staff from Adventure Dive Center completed a Discover SCUBA introductory class, and by the end of the lesson the students were diving with the gentle giants of the RiverQuarium collection, the striped bass and Atlantic sturgeons.
Another favorite, for adults as well as children, was the “Monarchs Across Georgia” native butterfly house. Inside, visitors were able to get educated and have hands-on interaction with native butterflies such as the Gulf Fritillary, Monarch, Zebra Longwing, Cloudless Sulfur and other important pollinator species and the plants they depend on.
No Water, Wings and Wildlife Festival would be complete without the popular “Birds of Prey” show. This year education and demonstrations were provided by Artesian Alliance Director of Education Jackie Entz Shores and her husband, Billy Shores. Jackie and Billy brought with them some of their falconry birds, including a Finnish Goshawk, Anatum Peregrine Falcon, and native Red-tail Hawk, so visitors could get a close-up view of these magnificent animals.
The Georgia Reptile Society was on site to discuss reptiles from Georgia and other parts of the world. A highlight of their presentation was “Paco” the Sonoran Desert Tortoise. Paco was rescued from an Atlanta street and is now part of the Society’s education program. Guests were allowed to touch Paco, as well as other live reptiles, and also learn about adopting rescue reptiles from the society. The Rattlesnake Conservancy also brought some snakes for visitors to touch.
Other presenters included Flint Riverkeeper, with water testing activities; Georgia Department of Natural Resources Bobwhite Quail Initiative, the Quail Forever chapter with live birds and the Georgia Native Plant Society with native plants for sale and information. The Albany Audubon Society also had birding information and answered question about birds in our area. The SOWEGA Beekeepers made a return appearance with beekeeping information.
Crafts for the kids were provided by Albany Recreation and Parks and the Artesian Alliance. Food trucks were provided by Street Treats and Mi Casa.
All visitors were allowed to tour the aquarium to view its exhibits. The Flint RiverQuarium is southwest Georgia’s premier aquarium, featuring more than 1,000 animals that call the Flint River watershed home. The RiverQuarium is located at 101 Pine Ave. in downtown Albany. Regular operating hours are Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
