...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT
/8 AM CDT/ MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the low 30s are possible.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama, southwest Georgia, and portions of
the western Florida Panhandle.
* WHEN...5 AM EDT / 4 AM CDT/ To 9 AM EDT/ 8 AM CDT Monday
Morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
&&
OK, so we just sprang forward an hour and we're now under daylight saving time, which means, essentially that some of us will be going to bed before the chickens rather than with them.
Here are some thoughts, rational and otherwise, about this twice yearly ritual -- don't forget the fall back part -- that we now live by.
1) Benjamin Franklin actually recommended daylight saving time back in the day so that -- get this -- Americans could save money on candles. Talk about being ahead of your time.
2) An estimated 8 to 10 percent of Americans, even though well aware of the hour of time lost or gained at the beginning and end of daylight saving time, actually show up early or late to work, church or appointments on the first day that time changes.
3) Georgia leaders voted last year for the state to go to permanent daylight saving time -- no springing forward or falling back -- but we continue to go through the ritual because the federal government has to approve a change to permanent DST.
4) It's not surprising that so many people insist on calling it daylight "savings" time ... this is, after all, a country that insists on using the terms "All-Timers Disease," "irregardless," "Valentimes" Day, "supposably," "mischeevious," "nucular," "liberry" and where people "axe" each other questions.
5) I'm personally celebrating the time change because now, after six months of subtracting an hour, that clock on the back of the toilet now has the right time.
