ATLANTA — Anthony King has his own first-hand version of Business 101.
What a lot of people don’t understand — and those would be people who are customers — is that restaurant owners are leaving money on the table — a lot of money — by not opening their dining rooms as the coronavirus persists, King notes.
“Look, I could probably double my sales if I had staff enough to open my dining rooms and provide counter service to customers,” said King, who has roots in Albany but now only visits his Little Caesars restaurants in the area as he and his partner split their time between Atlanta and St. Simons Island on the Georgia coast. “We’ve basically had to triage services to give the best experience available with the resources we have.
“I’m looking to hire 100 people yesterday; that’s how many I need to properly run my 12 (soon to be 13) franchises. During the height of the pandemic, we were losing two to three employees every day. As it is, I have to ask the people who are working to trust me, to keep doing more, that things are going to get better.”
In order to keep his Little Caesars restaurants — in Albany, Leesburg, Thomasville, Tifton and Tallahassee (with another opening soon on U.S. 82 in Lee County) — operational, King and his staff have taken advantage of a “perfectly timed” automated concept the chain unveiled during a Super Bowl ad mere days before the pandemic took hold in America. The app-based concept is built around online orders with self-service pick-up at “pizza portals” located in the restaurants.
A large number of the restaurants’ customers adapted quickly to the “Hot and Ready” concept — especially those from generations accustomed to using their cellphones to basically manage their lives — and even like the fact that they can be “in and out of the store with a hot pizza in, like, 10 seconds.”
But, as with any new concept, there are always holdouts who do not adapt well to a dramatic paradigm shift.
“I actually respond personally to every customer message or review at our ‘Nibble Nation’ site,” King said. “The funny thing is, we just about always get 1-star or 5-star reviews, very little in between. People either love the fact that they can waltz in and get a hot pizza and be back in their car 10 seconds later, or they hate the fact that there is no counter service.
“From a convenience standpoint, compared to most COVID experiences, what we’re giving our customers is magical.”
Throw in the supply-chain issues that plague all businesses across the country, and it’s easy to understand why King has embraced the technology-driven concept in his Nibble Nation establishments. Still, he’s not one to turn his back on regular customers who are chilly to the next-generation pizza-to-go concept.
That’s why King’s 13 Little Ceasars establishments will bring back counter service starting Dec. 28.
“Look, even with this new technology, we haven’t maintained counter service because we were wholly unprepared, with all the employee losses, to meet the demands,” he said. “As I said, we’ve left a lot of money on the table, but the reality is that we could not provide the services we’ve always had as short-staffed as we’ve been.
“That’s why I’ll, hopefully, be hiring 100 new employees over the next few days. Each of my restaurants needs around 10 more people to operate at full service. Think about that: If you’re talking about, say, 1,200 Little Caesars, that’s 12,000 employees needed. I just hope we haven’t burned any bridges with our customers.”
King spent many of his formative years (2006-2015) in Albany, home to his dad’s side of his family, before taking a position with Aramark in Murfreesboro, Tenn., after earning degrees in management and marketing at Mercer University. But King soon discovered he wasn’t suited for the career path he was on.
“The corporate life just was not for me,” he said.
He came to Albany and started work in the restaurant industry at a local Zaxby’s restaurant. There, one of those random occurrences that so often change people’s destiny led him to Little Caesars.
“It really was as simple as this: I was at work (at Zaxby’s) one night, and one of the girls I was working with said, ‘I wish we had some Little Caesars pizza right now,’” King said. “I started looking into it, and pretty soon I started looking at the company seriously.
“One of the things that motivated me about fast food was that I remembered in college going out on one of my friends’ parents’ nice boat. I learned that the man had made his money by owning several McDonald’s franchises.”
King went through the Little Caesars training program in Detroit (“My first time commuting in the snow”) and spent a year learning the ropes of the franchise.
“What they should tell everyone, though, is that no two restaurants are the same,” he said. “I had to figure that part out.”
King opened his first Little Caesars in a small vacant building on Slappey Drive, and it “went like gangbusters.” He’s averaged opening one store a year in the 10 years since then and, with the exception of having to close an underperforming franchise in Bainbridge during the pandemic, has found the business to his liking.
“At some point, (opening new franchises) gets easier,” he said. “But with every two or three franchises you open, you kind of have to reinvent yourself, create your own culture. We’ve done that by pushing the limit with the things we do.”
Still, the uncertainty of the lingering pandemic keeps the future of the Nibble Nation franchises — and King himself as a business owner — in take-it-as-it-comes mode.
“Look, we’ve dealt with the financial crisis, we’ve dealt with the tornadoes and even a hurricane, and we’ve dealt with thefts and shootings,” he said. “We’ve had stores shut down by sheriff’s departments because of the pandemic, and we’ve had situations where only one person could come in a store at a time. A lot of the changes we’ve been forced to go through have made a lot of sense, and I believe many of them will never change back to the old way of doing things.
“All we can do is keep up with what’s going on and stay prepared. A lot of our customers are the kind of folks who want the best of both worlds — they want to have their cake and eat it, too, so to speak. We can’t ask our customers to lower their expectations, though. There’s a way we can give them the good experience they’re expecting. We just have to find it.”
