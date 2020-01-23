I lost one of my sons, a fine boy of four years old, by the smallpox taken in the common way. I long regret bitterly, and still regret, that I had not given it to him by inoculation. This I mention for the sake of parents who omit that operation, on the supposition that they should never forgive themselves if a child died under it; my example showing that the regret may be the same either way, and that, therefore, the safer should be chosen. -- Benjamin Franklin.
This quote is as timely today as it was in when Franklin made it, when, following his son’s death, rumors circulated that the child had died as a result of being inoculated (vaccinated). Franklin published a denial of this rumor urging parents to vaccinate their children. He was so profoundly affected by his son’s death that he also co-authored a how-to guide on smallpox vaccination with a London physician.
Today, in an ironic twist of fate, the efficacy of vaccines have in some ways made them their own worst enemy. Cases of most childhood diseases are so low and, in some cases, nonexistent, that the traditional parental fear of disease that drove parents to ensure their children were adequately immunized no longer exists.
Information from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention highlights this efficacy. Prior to the development of a vaccine, the annual estimated morbidity for some of these diseases show why parents would be concerned. More than 500,000 cases of measles occurred, along with more than 16,000 cases of paralytic polio. There were more than 162,000 cases of mumps and 200,000 cases of pertussis. More than 4 million children contracted varicella (chicken pox) annually.
With these rates of infection, it’s no wonder that when a vaccine against polio was commercially available in the United States in the early 1960s, parents did not hesitate to get their children vaccinated. Parents of that era were concerned with vaccine safety. However, when they considered the difference between the three cases per million of vaccine associated polio with the 5,000 per million cases of the wild disease occurring annually, it was a no-brainer for them.
The goal of an effective immunization program is to create a level of “community immunity” so that those who cannot be immunized are less likely to be exposed to the wild virus. For a disease as virulent as measles, this requires an immunization level of more than 92% be maintained. One of the most effective tools to ensure these levels are school attendance requirements. These, “no shots, no school” laws are aimed at protecting those who cannot be immunized for medical or religious reasons. These are the only two exemptions provided under Georgia law. If an outbreak occurs, those who are not adequately immunized may be excluded from school until it is deemed safe for them to return.
When individuals and families choose, for philosophical reasons, not to be adequately immunized, they are not only putting themselves at risk but risking the health and lives of those who can’t be immunized for the previously stated reasons.
Measles is a great “canary in the coal mine” for vaccine efficacy and hesitancy. In 1912, measles became a nationally notifiable disease in the United States, and the data collected indicated the more than 500,000 annual cases referred to previously.
In 1963, an effective vaccine was licensed in the United States, and an immediate reduction in cases was realized leading to the CDC setting a goal in 1978 to eliminate measles in the U.S. by 1982. By 1981, cases were reduced by 80%. In 1989, a slight resurgence was noticed. As a result, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended a second dose of MMR vaccine be given to all children, leading to a further reduction of reported cases.
In 2000, measles was declared eliminated, meaning there was no continuous transmission of the disease for a period greater than 12 months. The goal of elimination had been achieved, and the possibility of eventual eradication in the U.S. seemed achievable.
However, a perfect storm was brewing. At the same time the AAP was recommending a second dose of the MMR vaccine be required, Dr. Andrew Wakefield, a British physician, published a study linking the MMR vaccine and autism. At the same time, social media sites were beginning their boom, and word of his theory quickly spread.
Even though no other studies could replicate Wakefield's findings; it was discovered his study was a direct attempt at financial gain and was discredited as fraudulent, and although it was revealed his ultimate goal was the formation of a company that would profit from “litigation-driven” testing, the cat was out off the bag. And two decades later, that fraudulent report is still a part of what has become a medical crisis.
The anti-vaccine movement motivated by the study has led to a reduction in immunization levels, resulting in the possibility that the U.S. might lose its elimination status. The 1,276 cases of measles reported in 2019 were isolated to communities where accepted religious and philosophical objections reduced coverage rates to levels that no longer provided community immunity.
This is not to say that there are no vaccine-related injuries. However, the worldwide eradication of smallpox and the elimination of measles in the U.S., combined with the reduction of other vaccine-preventable diseases, make them one of the safest and most effective tools in the health care arsenal.
