apartment garden.jpg

Just because you don’t have a yard doesn’t mean you can’t have a garden.

 Special Photo: Sod Solutions

Adding a little greenery to your apartment is a great way to enrich your home. Apartments are smaller in size, and if you love gardening, they unfortunately don’t come with a front or backyard. But just because you don’t have a yard doesn’t mean you can’t have a garden. Starting a garden in an apartment is easier than you might think.

1. Determine the Amount of Space You Have: Assess how much space you have available, such as a balcony or window sill. This will determine the size and type of plants you can grow. If you don’t have a lot of room, remember you can always purchase a small shelf to stack plants on.

0
0
0
0
0