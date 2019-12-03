ALBANY ─ ‘Tis the season to get frustrated with pictures.
You know the ones. You want the perfect shot of your toddler with the Christmas tree or your spouse’s reaction opening that special gift, but the image you get with your DSLR (digital single-lens reflex) camera ends up blurry or the lighting is bad.
You can avoid many photography mistakes by getting better acquainted with your DSLR camera and picking up some tips from an experienced photographer. The Albany Museum of Art is offering that opportunity with its Picture Perfect for Christmas Workshop, scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Dec 10.
“The workshop is for photographers of all skill levels,” Annie Vanoteghem, director of education and public programming for the museum, said. “It’s for both photographers with experience and for those who haven’t taken their camera out of the box.”
The DSLR workshop will be instructed by photographer Alex Wukoson of Albany. A recent graduate of the University of Georgia, he has been a photographer for 10 years and has experience with wedding, portrait, landscape and documentary photography.
“It will be a great chance for people to ask questions about their cameras one-on-one,” Wukoson said. “You’ll gain knowledge to continue or to begin your photography journey all year-round. The workshop will give you more understanding and confidence.”
The workshop will acquaint participants with their cameras and provide tips for different shooting situations.
“It’ll provide some good information on ways to avoid pitfalls,” Vanoteghem. “You’re creating memories you will cherish, and this workshop will help you capture them for decades to come.”
Participants should bring their DSLR cameras with memory cards to the class. Make sure the camera battery is fully charged.
The cost for the workshop is $15 for Albany Museum of Art members and $20 for non-members. There is limited space available. To register, contact Vanoteghem at (229) 439-8400 or at annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com.