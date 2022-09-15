steamroller printing.jpg

Printmaker and muralist Chris Johnson will create prints on tee shirts and other items using a steamroller as a press at "AMA ChalkFest: Heroes," set for Nov 19 at Veterans Park Amphitheatre in Albany.

 Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art/Jim Hendricks

ALBANY ─ In addition to a new downtown Albany location, Albany Museum of Art's ChalkFest will offer a new attraction when it returns on Nov 19 – printmaking with a steamroller.

“We are always looking for new ways to excite people about art, and printmaking in the street with a steamroller is sure to capture the attention of everyone,” AMA Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf said. “Chris Johnson created amazing largescale and smaller prints using a steamroller as the press at a Family Day event at the museum in July 2021. We cannot wait to see what he and his group come up with at AMA ChalkFest. His printmaking is sure to be a crowd favorite.”

