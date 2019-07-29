ATLANTA -- The Georgia Council for the Arts is accepting applications for its Vibrant Communities grants. The grants will fund arts projects in counties in which no organization received an FY '20 GCA Project, Partner, or Arts Education Program grant. The complete list of eligible counties is available in the guidelines.
Vibrant Communities will fund programs such as performances, exhibits, residencies, workshops, festivals, etc. The grant is open to any nonprofit organization, government entity, library, school, college or university located in an eligible county. Applicants may request $1,000 to $5,000, and the grant requires a 50% cash match. The deadline to apply is Aug. 30.
To accompany the guidelines, GCA assembled a list of artists and arts organizations that have programs for which a community could request support.
GCA will offer a Vibrant Communities applicant training webinar on Aug, 8 at 10 a.m. Registration and a recording of the training webinar will be available online.
For questions, contact Sanaa Furqan at sfurqan@gaarts.org or (404) 962-4837.