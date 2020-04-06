ALBANY -- Congressman Sanford D. Bishop announced Monday a new electronic submission process for high school students from Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District who are interested in participating in the 38th annual Congressional Art Competition.
"My office is still accepting entries for this year’s Congressional Art Competition; however, due to safety and security concerns as a result of the COVID-19 virus, we are switching over to an electronic submission process,” Bishop said in a news release.
All participants are encouraged to send an electronic copy of their artwork to Toni Pickel at toni.pickel@mail.house.gov. For the subject line, please use “2020 Congressional Art Competition Submission” and make sure the file format for the image of your artwork is either PNG, JPEG or a PDF. You should also include the following information in the body of your submission email:
1. Student’s name
2. School’s name
3. Art teacher’s name
4. Student’s grade level
5. Name of artwork
6. Medium used
The winner of this year’s competition will be announced on April 17 and will have his or her artwork displayed for one year in the Cannon Tunnel, a busy underground walkway to the U.S. Capitol from the House office buildings. The winner also will have the opportunity to join Congressman Bishop at a national awards reception in Washington, D.C.
All artwork must be submitted to Pickel no later than April 13. For more information, contact her in the Albany District Office by email or by phone at (229) 886-8470.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.