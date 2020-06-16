DULUTH -- Summer is typically a busy time for digging activity due to the warmer weather. Homeowners and professionals alike should remember to make safety a priority by contacting Georgia 811 prior to starting work that requires digging.
For homeowners, some common DIY projects that warrant contacting Georgia 811 beforehand include installing a mailbox or planting a tree or shrub. Digging without knowing the approximate location of underground utilities can result in serious injuries, service disruptions and costly repairs if gas, electric, communications, water and sewer lines are damaged. Using Georgia 811’s free service by submitting an online ticket or calling 811 will help residents avoid accidentally damaging buried utility lines.
Georgia 811 encourages homeowners to take the following steps when planning a digging project this summer:
⦁ Always contact Georgia 811 before digging, regardless of the depth or familiarity with the property.
⦁ Plan ahead. Complete an online request at Georgia811.com or call 811 at least three business days before you plan on digging, thus providing ample time for the approximate location of lines to be marked.
⦁ Confirm that all lines have been marked. (After the completion of your ticket, Georgia 811 will provide information on how to check utility member responses.)
⦁ Consider moving the location of your project if it is near utility line markings.
⦁ If a contractor has been hired, confirm that the contractor has contacted Georgia 811. Don’t allow work to begin if the lines aren’t marked.
⦁ If work is being done around private utilities on your property, contact a private utility locator to mark the utilities.
⦁ Visit www.Georgia811.com for complete info.
After contacting Georgia 811, the information collected is sent to local utility companies. Professional locators will then visit the dig site to mark the approximate location of underground utility lines with spray paint, flags or both. Once a site has been accurately marked, it is safe to begin digging around the marked areas. While digging, if the utility line is exposed, any use of mechanized equipment needs to be at least 18 inches from the outer edge of each side of the pipe, cable, etc.
Georgia 811 is an industry leader in promoting safety and preventing damage to utility facilities efficiently through high-quality and economical notification service; providing education and encouraging compliance with applicable rules and regulations.
