ASHBURN -- If you drive through this small southwest Georgia community just 40 miles from Albany today, it isn't much different than it was when I was a teenager in the '80s. The one glaring difference is that now, after regular business hours, except for people passing through the "main drag" is pretty quiet.

Before video games, computers and cellphones, there was a nightly parade of teens and David Woodersonlike characters, driving up and down Washington Avenue, stopping in empty parking lots to socialize.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags