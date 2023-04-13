ASHBURN -- If you drive through this small southwest Georgia community just 40 miles from Albany today, it isn't much different than it was when I was a teenager in the '80s. The one glaring difference is that now, after regular business hours, except for people passing through the "main drag" is pretty quiet.
Before video games, computers and cellphones, there was a nightly parade of teens and David Woodersonlike characters, driving up and down Washington Avenue, stopping in empty parking lots to socialize.
And there was another stop just off the normal route ..."the peanut." The Big Peanut could be seen from Interstate 75 but was surprisingly private. Back then, there were lots of trees around it, so it was the ideal spot to park and drink a beer or make out. I don't think any of us knew (or cared about) the history of the peanut. We just thought it was a cool place to be.
As years passed, more and more trees that surrounded the peanut were cut down, so I'm not sure later generations utilized the sacred space like we did. But Turner County citizens were proud to have the World's Largest Peanut in their small town.
Erected in 1975, the peanut and its base stood 20 feet tall, a fitting tribute to the importance of the crop to Turner County's economy and to its farmers. It was dedicated to the memory of Nora Lawrence, a beloved journalist who was editor and co-publisher of Ashburn's local newspaper.
In 1998, the fiberglass legume was named the state of Georgia's official peanut monument. Twice it was the answer to "Jeopardy!" clues, and it got worldwide attention in 2014 when Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher took a selfie in front of the big nut and posted it on Instagram. No doubt about it ... the peanut was a hit with locals and travelers alike.
Fast forward to 2018. Hurricane Michael made its way north from the Gulf of Mexico and hit this area hard. And like so many homes and businesses in Michael's path, the peanut was a casualty of the terrible storm. Of course, there were more important things to do in the hurricane's aftermath than fix a statue, so the broken peanut was stored away.
Once the storm damage was mostly in the rearview mirror, many Turner County folks hoped the peanut would be rebuilt. But Ashburn is a small town, and rebuilding the peanut was not in the budget. Then COVID came, and again the idea of spending money on the rebuild was not an option.
The dream of rebuilding the structure took a positive turn in the summer of 2022, when Ashley Miller, the executive director of the Ashburn/Turner County Chamber of Commerce, met state Sen. Carden Summers. Summers asked Miller what he could do for Turner County, and she said, "We'd love to fix our peanut."
Summers spoke with Gov. Brian Kemp, and Ashburn soon received an appropriation of $55,000 from the Department of Agriculture. In addition, Ag Georgia Farm Credit donated $10,000, and The Turner County Young Farmer's Association raised another $11,000 for the project.
With the money in hand, the search began for just the right person to take on the project.
"We needed someone with the talent, the means and the willingness to take on the job." Miller said.
She found that person in Turner County resident Cole Sercer, the owner of Sercer Machine and Fabrication. Along with Sercer, Justin Dallas and Jake Rice have spent about 800 man hours building the 16.5-foot-tall sheet metal peanut and crown to sit atop the existing base.
"It's very close to exact." Sercer said of replicating the shape of the broken peanut. "This one is taller and has more girth."
The project is close to completion, and an unveiling celebration is already being planned. The total cost to rebuild the new and improved peanut will be $60,000. My hope is for a new generation of teens to sit in the shade of the iconic statue and experience something memorable. That's priceless.
