ALBANY — For the majority of us, the holiday season is indeed, the most wonderful time of the year.
But for the folks at Aspire Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability Services, the other side of that shiny coin is a part of their daily reality.
“We know that, for most people, the holidays are about fun, about being with family, going to parties, taking part in social events,” Aspire Chief Executive Officer Dana Glass said. “But for many people the holidays just emphasize their sadness. We thought about that and decided we wanted to uplift our community.”
So Glass sent out an email to Aspire staffers saying, essentially, that any who wanted to should make a sign expressing positivity and meet early Wednesday and Friday mornings at designated locations to wave their signs and just express a message of hope for the community. The response, Glass said, was way more than she’d ever expected.
“I saw something like this on social media and decided it was something I really wanted to do,” the Aspire CEO said. “We didn’t do a lot of planning, just sent out an email telling everyone who wanted to be involved to meet on Wednesday morning in Albany and on Friday morning in Blakely, our two major hubs in our primary eight-county region. We figured most people were going to work or school early in the morning, so we decided to meet at 7:30.
“The whole idea was help start people’s day with a smile.”
The weather was cold in both Albany and Blakely when the hearty volunteers showed up, signs in tow. But what they experienced soon warmed their hearts.
“We just showed up — no advance notice on social media or anywhere — and became a ‘flash mob of joy and hope,’” Glass said. “We knew we were having an impact by the number of car horn honks and thumbs-ups we were getting from passers-by. Pretty soon, we were the ones who were uplifted.”
The Aspire staff and volunteers held forth at five locations in Albany: the corners of Old Dawson Road at Westover and Dawson Road, Slappey Boulevard and Palmyra Road, Oakridge Drive and Radium Springs Road, Sylvester Road and Highway 300 (near Walmart East), and West Broad Avenue and Slappey Boulevard.
“We had people yelling things like ‘Y’all are awesome,’” Glass said. “One group had someone pick up hot doughnuts and deliver them, and another had a lady stop her car and, with tears in her eyes, come by and tell them, ‘This is just what I needed this morning.’
“We had a leadership meeting after our event in Albany, and it took us quite a while to come down.”
Aspire staff and volunteers greeted citizens at four locations in Blakely.
Glass said the generally spur-of-the-moment event is part of Aspire’s ongoing effort to become more actively involved in the community at large.
“I’m a licensed clinical social worker who has been in the field for 18 years, and I consider myself a servant leader,” she said. “I think it’s vital that we look for any opportunity to serve people in need. I think we can do that by being more engaged in the communities we serve. I believe it’s vital that we make a commitment to serve our community inside and outside the walls of our facilities.
“There’s a lot of darkness in the world today. We simply took the opportunity to shed a little light.”
Aspire primarily offers its services in eight counties: Dougherty, Lee, Worth, Terrell, Baker, Early, Miller and Calhoun. The agency also serves 16 additional counties through specialty contracts.