foundation1.jpg

Albany State University President Marion Fedrick, center, said the university raised almost $190,000 at its recent ASU Foundation Blue and Gold Scholarship Gala.

 Special Photo: Reginald Christian/ASU

ALBANY – Albany State University, officials say, is built on “a union of work and inspiration” through the collaborative efforts of faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community partners that continue to support the vision of the institution. That union was apparent recently, as ASU raised nearly $190,000 at its annual ASU Foundation Blue and Gold Scholarship Gala.

“This week has been dedicated to celebrating our founder, Dr. Joseph W. Holley, and the vision that ASU represents in preparing the leaders of the future," Albany State President Marion Fedrick said in a news release. "When you witness what our students achieve through the support of scholarships, it empowers our vision as an institution and solidifies the impact that we make in the lives of many."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags