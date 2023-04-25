ALBANY – Albany State University, officials say, is built on “a union of work and inspiration” through the collaborative efforts of faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community partners that continue to support the vision of the institution. That union was apparent recently, as ASU raised nearly $190,000 at its annual ASU Foundation Blue and Gold Scholarship Gala.
“This week has been dedicated to celebrating our founder, Dr. Joseph W. Holley, and the vision that ASU represents in preparing the leaders of the future," Albany State President Marion Fedrick said in a news release. "When you witness what our students achieve through the support of scholarships, it empowers our vision as an institution and solidifies the impact that we make in the lives of many."
More than 500 attendees were at the sold-out event and enjoyed an evening of fellowship and fundraising featuring musical guest performances by “The Party of 3” while dancing the evening away to ASU alumni, DJ Dusei Da Great (’12).
During the event, a testimonial was provided by ASU student Christian Andrade Herrera, who shared his appreciation and the academic results of the financial support received through scholarships provided by the institution.
“It is my pleasure to inform you that I will graduate a semester early as a two-time degree holder of the Unsinkable and Indestructible Albany State University," Herrera said. "I would also like to announce my acceptance into the Ph.D. program in Biomedical Engineering at the University of California at Irvine as a UC-HBCU fellow.”
“Without our supporters; the ASU Foundation, community partners, alumni, faculty and staff, none of this would be possible," Gregory Hylick, the chairman of the ASU Foundation, said. "We thank you for all that you do to bring this event to life and to support our students throughout their academic careers.”
The evening continued with an awards presentation that honored alumni and ASU supporters. Shuan Harper (’98) received the award for Champion of Education, Mollie Brown (’65) received the Albert “Smitty” Smith Philanthropy award, and Grover Stewart (’17), a current NFL Player for the Indianapolis Colts, received the Young Alumni award.
The Lifetime Achievement award was presented to ASU alumna Rutha Mae Harris (’70), an original Freedom Singer and the 2023 Founder’s Day Convocation speaker. The award honored her continuous contributions to the Albany community and the United States of America.
To conclude an evening of raising dollars for scholars, Former Vice President for University Advancement A.L. Fleming said, “It has been a wonderful and successful event watching many members of our university community demonstrate their allegiance and financial support to ASU. Thank you for all that you continue to do and, as always, Go Rams!”
Thanks to the continuous support of this event and more, Albany State’s vision of preparing students to become effective contributors to a globally diverse society continues.
Anyone who would like to make a contribution to Albany State University may do so at www.asurams.edu/give.
